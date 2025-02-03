Wife of Slain Kotoko Fan Struggles to Accept Husband’s Tragic Death

The wife of Pooley has spoken for the first time since her husband's tragic passing on Sunday afternoon

Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko fan, was fatally stabbed during the team's game against Nsoatreman

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the Reds as they battle with the painful incident in Nsoatre

Gifty Yaa Frimpong, the wife of Francis Frimpong, the Kotoko fan tragically killed during Sunday’s Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, is still in denial over her husband’s death.

Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was fatally stabbed during violent clashes involving fans at the Nana Kormansah II Stadium during the matchday 19 fixture.

The wife of Pooley has spoken for the first time since her husband's tragic passing on Sunday afternoon. Photo: @joysportsgh.

Source: Twitter

Gifty had been eagerly anticipating her husband’s return after he left Kumasi to watch Kotoko’s first game of the second half of the season.

Speaking to LUV FM from their home, an emotional Gifty broke down in tears, unable to come to terms with the devastating loss.

"He told me he was going to watch the game. I am still waiting for my husband and have left everything in God's hands," she said.

She recalled their last conversations, stating:

"When the bus set off, he called. He did the same when he arrived. Even when he told me he was not being allowed into the stadium, I assured him he would get in. At 3 PM, my husband was dead, and I had no idea."

In response to the tragic incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended the league from matchday 20 onwards.

Additionally, they plan to hold an emergency meeting with all clubs and supporters' groups to address security concerns and prevent further violence in Ghanaian football.

Fans grieve the tragic passing of Nana Pooley

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Pooley’s tragic passing has led to an overwhelming wave of grief from fans, football analysts, and journalists on social media.

His death has reignited debates about fan safety at football venues and the persistent issue of violence in Ghana’s domestic league.

Eyewitness points accusing fingers at ex-Minister

YEN.com.gh also reported that an eyewitness has alleged that former Minister of Employment, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, played a role in inciting the violence that led to Nana Pooley’s tragic death.

According to Amponsah, tensions escalated after Baffour-Awuah reacted angrily when Kotoko’s Head of Technical Directorate, Kwasi Appiah, declined to follow him onto the pitch to help defuse the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh