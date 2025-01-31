Ghanaian super-middleweight boxer Elvis Ahorgah has expressed readiness head of the fight against Callum Simpson

Ahorgah, popularly known as Soldier, has pledged to stop his opponent and claim his title in London

The Ghanaian fighter has an impressive record of 13 wins in 15 fights ahead of the bout against the unbeaten Simpson

Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah is beaming with confidence ahead of his commonwealth title bout against British fighter Callum Simpson.

The 24-year-old, who has fought 15 professional bouts will face the commonwealth super-middleweight champion at the Wembley Arena on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The title which is at stake saw the two pugilists go at each other at a friendly pre-fight presser.

During the pre-game interview, Ahorgah issued the British fighter a strong warning telling him he is coming for his title.

"Callum, are you here to face the soldier?" he said. "I am not here to joke. I can see in your face you are scared but we will see in the ring. I am really really ready. I am hungry for success, where I am coming from we don't joke around," he added.

Ahorgah, nicknamed the Soldier, has an incredible record of 13 wins in 15 fights.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Simpson in unbeaten in 16 professional fights and holds the Commonwealth super-middleweight title.

Simpson ready for Ahorgah

The British boxer responded to Ahorgah's warning by laughing off at his remarks during the face off.

However, he maintains he is ready to fight the Ghanaian and improve his winning record.

"He was ready to go December and he was ready to go the week after this. So he's fit, ready," Simpson said of his opponent, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"His record, he's got 13 wins, 12 coming by knockout so he obviously carries power. I've watched a couple of his knockouts and he does carry power. A lot of his stoppages, they're not soft stoppages a lot of them, they are clean knockouts.

"We've seen enough of what we need to see and as long as I do what I do we'll be getting the win."

The bout will be Simpson second in three weeks after seeing off Steed Woodall on January 11, in a bout that ended after the second round.

Mahama vows to revive boxing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama has set his sights on reigniting the nation's storied boxing tradition.

Speaking at the Ultimate Legacy Night, a boxing showcase organised by his son, Sharaf Mahama, the president, pledged to restore the sport to its former prominence.

The Christmas edition of the Ultimate Legacy fight night, held on December 22, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, was a spectacle that brought boxing fans together.

