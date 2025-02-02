Thomas Partey has reacted after Arsenal Football Club defeated Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday

The Ghana international was on target for the Gunners in the 5-1 win in the top clash in the English Premier League

Partey, who has now netted three goals in the Premier League, played in his favourite position in midfield

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's thumping victory over champions Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder scored a belter as the Gunners defeated Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon to keep their title hopes alive.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey reacts after Arsenal's big win over Manchester City. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's goal came at a crucial time to ensure the Gunners stopped any form of resurgence from their visitors after netting a minute following Erling Haaland's strike.

After the match, he took to social media to share his excitement while boosting the morale of the club's fans.

He wrote on Instagram: "Happy Sunday Arsenal."

The former Atletico Madrid player was reverted to his favourite role in midfield, starring alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

The decision proved to be crucial as the Gunners got off to a flying start with Odegaard opening the scoring after just two minutes.

Kai Harvetz could have doubled the lead moment later after he was left with Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to beat but missed the golden opportunity.

Haaland gave City a momentary boost with his leveller but Partey responded a minute later as Arsenal seized control of the game.

Six minutes later Myles Lewis-Kelly extended the advantage before striker from Harvetz and Ethan Nwaneri sealed a famous win for the hosts.

Arteta praises players after victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauded his players for the victory over Manchester City, describing it as a great day.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

"It's a great day. Considering the opposition that we played, the result we got and the manner in which we did it - it makes it a special day. A lot of things have to go your way

"They are so good. They force you to be deeper and be in a situation that you don't want to be. Sometimes you need a bit of luck and, after that, you have to be efficient. We had to be brave and it paid off - things have to go your way and the line is so thin.

"I liked that the team showed a lot of personality and competitiveness."

Danjuma opens up on facing Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Girona forward Arnaut Danjuma has disclosed that the Spanish club worked on exploiting Thomas Partey's weaknesses during the UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Danjuma scored but Arsenal came from a goal down to beat the La Liga outfit 2-1 and reach the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey was deployed at the right-back role and lasted only 45 minutes before he was replaced after the break by Dutch defender Jurrien Timber.

Source: YEN.com.gh