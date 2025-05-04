Legendary Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone stunned fans with his performance at a mixed martial arts event in Accra

The Hiplife Grandpapa came toe to toe with William Addo in the headline bout of the night at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Despite emerging victorious against his younger opponent, the 61-year-old acknowledged he would have lost in a proper contest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Reggie Rockstone delivered a jaw-dropping performance at the Global Warrior Champions Mixed Martial Arts showcase, leaving fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena in awe.

The 61-year-old music icon, widely revered as the Grandpapa of Hiplife, squared off against William Nortey Addo in the evening’s marquee exhibition, a matchup that blended entertainment with grit and athleticism.

61-year-old Reggie Rockstone triumphed in an MMA exhibition fight against William Addo. Photo credit: @ReggieRockstone/X and @maxtvgh/X.

Source: Twitter

Reggie Rockstone faces William Addo in exhibition bout

Despite the friendly nature of the bout, Reggie treated the contest with the intensity of a seasoned fighter.

Years of martial arts discipline came to the fore as he matched up against the younger Addo in a contest that tested resilience, reflexes, and ring intelligence.

Early in the fight, the veteran appeared to be in trouble.

A well-timed kick from Addo sent him tumbling to the canvas, a moment that sparked collective gasps from the crowd.

But just as swiftly, Rockstone sprang back to his feet with remarkable agility, an acrobatic recovery that brought the arena to life with roaring cheers.

Reggie Rockstone is regarded by many as the pioneer of the Ghanaian music genre Hiplife. Photo credit: @ReggieRockstone/X.

Source: Twitter

Rockstone produces 'killer' moves to defeat Addo

The opening round saw the entertainer endure a series of close shaves, surviving moments that could have tilted the balance.

However, as the second round unfolded, the Agoo hitmaker found his rhythm.

Displaying strong grappling instincts, he managed to take control and position himself on top of Addo.

Yet, in a move that underscored the spirit of the contest, he refrained from landing follow-up strikes on the ground.

That sportsmanlike gesture didn't cost him his chance to shine.

Seizing another opportunity with technical precision, Reggie executed a clean takedown and locked in a submission hold, as noted by Maxtvgh on X.

Under pressure and unable to escape, Addo was left with no choice but to tap out, handing victory to the older combatant.

The crowd erupted as Rockstone, known offstage as Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, was declared the winner of the night’s most talked-about showdown.

Reggie Rockstone honoured, shares words of wisdom

Following the bout, he was honoured with a commemorative plaque, recognising his significant contribution to the promotion of Mixed Martial Arts in Ghana through the Global Warrior Champions platform.

Speaking after the fight, Reggie acknowledged the exhibition nature of the match, adding a humble dose of realism:

“It was only an exhibition, and I might not stand a chance when I go toe to toe with Addo in a proper contest.”

Beyond the bravado and ringcraft, the music legend used his spotlight to deliver a heartfelt message to the youth.

In a firm but fatherly tone, he cautioned against substance abuse, particularly the rising use of opioids, known locally as ‘Red.’

Ghanaian boxers suffers another loss in UK

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh shed light on the emotional blow suffered by Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah, who was outclassed by British opponent Tyler Denny.

This marks the 24-year-old’s second defeat in three months, coming on the heels of a previous loss to Callum Simpson.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh