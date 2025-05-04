Reggie Rockstone won his debut MMA fight defeating William Nortey Addo with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their exhibition bout

He disclosed his main goal was to promote MMA in Ghana, using his celebrity status to draw attention to the growing sport rather than prove superiority in the ring

Rockstone also delivered a strong message to the youth, urging them to avoid substance abuse, especially the rising use of opioids known locally as "Red"

Ghanaian music icon Reggie Rockstone has explained that his decision to step into the MMA ring at the age of 61 was motivated by a desire to promote the sport in Ghana.

The Hiplife pioneer's comments came after an inspiring victory in his debut MMA fight on Saturday night.

An entertaining showdown in the Cage

Rockstone squared off against seasoned MMA fighter William Nortey Addo in a highly anticipated exhibition bout that captured national attention.

The veteran entertainer took fans by surprise, not only with his courage but with an impressive performance inside the cage.

The fight began with an early scare for Rockstone, as Addo landed a powerful jaw kick in the first round that sent him crashing to the canvas.

However, Rockstone quickly bounced back in acrobatic fashion, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Moments later, Rockstone landed a devastating head kick of his own. Though Addo managed to recover, Rockstone failed to capitalise fully, missing the chance to finish the bout with punches while Addo was grounded.

The turning point came in the second round. Rockstone executed a smooth grappling move, tripping Addo and taking him down to the mat.

He then secured a rear-naked choke, and within seconds, Addo tapped out, signaling the end of the bout and an awesome victory for the 61-year-old.

Why Rockstone took the fight

Speaking after the bout, Rockstone clarified that the fight was never about proving dominance or physical superiority.

Instead, he used his popularity to bring attention to the rising sport of MMA in Ghana.

"I used my name to headline this show because I wanted to use this fight to promote MMA in Ghana," he said via Max TV.

"It's not as if I can really beat my opponent if it were a serious fight. You know very well I can't stand toe-to-toe with him. I just wanted to promote the MMA."

A message to the Youth

Beyond his in-ring performance, Rockstone used the spotlight to share an important message with Ghana’s youth.

In a fatherly tone, he condemned substance abuse, particularly the increasing use of opioids, locally referred to as “Red.”

"The youth should stop substance abuse and the use of 'Red'. I don’t use bedroom performance substances either, you can ask my wife," he joked, ending on a humorous but serious note.

