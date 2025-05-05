Reggie Rockstone joined a list of celebrities who have traded their profession for a chance to showcase their talent in combat sports

The Hiplife Grandpapa survived scary moments in his MMA debut but eventually emerged victorious

From Kim Kardashian to popular British actor Idris Elba, here are the five top celebs who have had a stint in the ring

From Hollywood stars to political leaders and rap icons, celebrities have stepped into the ring to test their mettle in combat sports.

Whether driven by ego, entertainment, or philanthropy, these moments have produced unforgettable clashes.

The latest to join this pool is Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone, who joins a growing list of icons who've traded microphones and movie sets for gloves and grit.

5 times celebrities engaged in combat sports

Let’s take a look at five high-profile moments when celebrities laced up and stepped into battle.

5. Kim Kardashian

In 2009, reality TV star Kim Kardashian stepped away from the spotlight of Hollywood and into a boxing ring for charity.

Donning pink gloves, she admitted ahead of the bout that stepping into the ring wasn’t exactly her idea of fun, per FanSide MMA.

Despite being outmatched and eventually losing, her post-fight words reflected a victory in spirit: “Even though I didn't win, I'm still so proud of myself for just going in there and holding my own.”

2. Lamar Odom

In 2021, former NBA champion Lamar Odom entered the celebrity boxing world, squaring off against pop singer Aaron Carter, as cited by CBS Sports.

The fight began with Carter launching a flurry of punches, hoping speed would offset the physical mismatch.

By round two, Odom unleashed a barrage of clean hits, forcing the referee to halt proceedings and award him the win. It is worth noting that Odom was Kim Kardashian's former brother-in-law.

3. Justin Trudeau

Before becoming Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau stepped into the ring in 2012 to face off against Senator Patrick Brazeau in a charity boxing match.

Trudeau, in red trunks, endured a storm of punches in the opening round, absorbing heavy pressure while finding his rhythm.

However, his composure under fire paid off. The second round marked a dramatic shift, as Trudeau’s timing and stamina outlasted Brazeau’s early aggression, leading to a stunning comeback and eventual win.

2. Idris Elba

Acclaimed British actor and proud son of Sierra Leone, Idris Elba, took his combat venture to another level in 2016.

At 44, he immersed himself in a rigorous one-year training regime in Muay Thai and kickboxing for a professional bout.

He delivered a knockout blow in the first round, sealing an emphatic win.

1. Reggie Rockstone

Capping off the list is Ghana’s own “Grandpapa of Hiplife,” Reggie Rockstone, who stunned fans with a victorious mixed martial arts debut over the weekend.

At 61, he defied expectations with a submission win against William Adom during the Global World Championship held at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Reggie Rockstone reveals reason behind his MMA debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Rockstone revealed his primary aim was to spotlight MMA in Ghana, leveraging his fame to boost interest rather than assert dominance in the cage.

He also issued a passionate plea to the youth, warning against the dangers of substance abuse, particularly the increasing misuse of opioids locally referred to as "Red".

