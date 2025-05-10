Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones took time off his busy schedule to spend quality time with his son, Quincy Paris

Seth Gyimah, better known in the boxing world as Freezy MacBones, recently carved out time from his rigorous training routine to enjoy a heartfelt moment with his five-month-old son, Quincy Paris.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian fighter shared a glimpse into his softer side through a series of posts that captured his evolving role not just as a fighter but as a father.

Freezy Macbones bonds with his son in adorable video

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the light-heavyweight boxer documented a day well spent with his son, from breakfast moments at home to an active outing in the park.

At first, images showed the pair enjoying calm, indoor activities, with the relatively new dad radiating joy beside his cheerful baby.

But the most captivating highlight came outdoors.

In a park setting, the UK-based boxer turned an ordinary day into an impromptu strength session, lifting Quincy as part of his workout.

With remarkable ease, he blended fatherly affection with upper-body conditioning, proving that training and parenting can go hand in hand.

“Took some time off from boxing and spent some good Quality time with my family. Is worth it. Can’t wait to come back to ring,” he shared on X.

Freezy MacBones' long journey to boxing fame

After enduring a tough upbringing in Ghana, he moved to the UK in search of better opportunities.

Initially dismissed from construction work due to his slim frame and later doubted for pursuing boxing at a relatively late age, Seth refused to let circumstances define his future, per Whoswho Ghana.

Instead, he channelled his energy into the sport, building a reputation for grit and determination.

His professional debut saw him outclass Christopher Wood, earning him a win that announced his arrival.

Today, he boasts a flawless record—10 bouts, 10 victories—according to BoxRec.

Inside Freezy MacBones' nuclear family

Away from the spotlight of boxing arenas, Freezy’s home life reveals another side of his story.

His partner, Helen DeFrance, is no stranger to the elite level of competition.

A former Olympic bronze medallist in sailing at the 2016 Rio Games, she has seamlessly transitioned into sports science and now serves as a performance nutritionist with French Ligue 1 outfit Lille LOSC.

The couple had kept their relationship largely under wraps until they shared touching hospital photos following Quincy’s birth.

And at the heart of it all is little Quincy, already the centre of a story that blends sport, love, and legacy.

Freezy MacBones' son lands modelling contract

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Freezy MacBones joyfully unveiled his charming baby, Quincy Paris, as a rising star in the modelling scene.

Quincy secured a modelling deal with the reputable agency Success Kids earlier this year.

