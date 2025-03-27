Ghanaian Boxer Freezy MacBones and his beautiful family have taken over the internet with their lovely photos

Freezy MacBones' baby has secured a huge modelling contract with an international modelling agency

The celebrity couple showcased a perfect blend of family love and fashion flair, setting a brilliant example for new parents with their fashionable outfits

Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has proudly introduced his adorable baby, Quincy Paris, to the world of modelling at the tender age of three months.

The charming infant dazzled in a range of elegant outfits during his first professional photoshoot, showcasing not only his cuteness but also the artistry of baby fashion.

Freezy MacBones' adorable baby bags a modelling gig. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official.

Source: Instagram

Recently, Quincy Paris landed an impressive modelling contract with the renowned Paris Modelling Agency, Success Kids, marking a promising start to his modelling career.

In a beautiful array of photographs, Quincy Paris sported various trendy ensembles, aimed at inspiring expectant and new mothers to dress their little ones in fashionable attire.

The joy of parenthood was palpable as Freezy MacBones and his French partner, Helen Defrance, joined in the fun, looking absolutely delightful together in matching attire featuring the iconic jersey of Ghana's senior National team, the Black Stars.

Freezy MacBones donned a striking blue short-sleeved kaftan paired with coordinating trousers, exuding both comfort and elegance.

Meanwhile, Helen Defrance turned heads with her chic blue turtleneck top and tailored pants, accented by a stylish black belt that cinched her waist beautifully.

Completing her glamorous look, she slipped into sleek black leather boots to add a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Freezy MacBones shared the photos on his official Instagram page with this caption:

"Iam so excited to see my Son @quincyparis2024 start with his professional Model career at the age of 3 months with @successkids in paris 😇🥰."

Freezy MacBones' baby rocks a stylish outfit

Some social media users have commented on the lovely family photos that Freezy MacBones has posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

shearrari

"This baby is everything. How cute is he ❤️❤️."

andrew_amoa

"Nephew!!! Uncle Andrew says hi 👋🏾."

1on1knockout

"Beautiful Allah have truly blessed you my brother keep doing your thing am here for you if you need me 🙏🏾💪🏾🥊."

Sethalet stated:

"That’s the happiest kid on earth right now 😂😂😂…his smile alone is golden 🌟."

mzz_araba

"The 5th photo. So cute 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Myriam Defrance.336

"I want all pictures 🤗🤗🤗."

dandyderick

"A star already. Bless Him❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Freezy MacBones and his family visit Paris

Freezy MacBones and his beautiful partner went to Paris for their lavish vacation after their first child together.

The celebrity dad looked overly excited as he bonded with his newborn baby while taking memorable photos to update his Instagram followers.

Freezy MacBones wore a designer outfit and expensive sneakers as he smiled for the camera. He posted the photos online with this caption:

"Look back and thank God. Look forward and trust God. 👏💖."

Check out the photos below:

Freezy MacBones dons a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Freezy MacBones, one of the highest-paid boxers in Ghana, who has a high sense of style.

The professional boxer Freezy MacBones has made millions by posing for prestigious worldwide fashion brands

On the Delay Show, he talked about his difficult background, and several social media users have commented on his most recent appearance.

