Lamine Yamal has come under intense backlash following his actions after Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph

The Spanish teenager was a pale shadow of himself during the final against Ronaldo's Portugal

Netizens have described Yamal's attitude after Sunday's match as classless and lacking sportsmanship

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spain’s defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final didn’t just leave their young star Lamine Yamal heartbroken—it sparked a wave of criticism over his reaction during the trophy presentation.

Heading into the match with high expectations, Yamal was tipped to be Spain’s creative spark.

Lamine Yamal was involved in a duel with Cristiano Ronaldo in the final of the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Pau Barrena - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal: Analysing the teenager's performance and stats in the final

The 17-year-old found it difficult to make any meaningful impact against a resolute Portuguese defence, marshalled brilliantly by Nuno Mendes.

Unlike his electric display in the semi-final against Germany and his usual flair with Barcelona, Yamal struggled to find space or rhythm.

According to data from Sofascore, he completed just one dribble from two attempts, surrendered possession 21 times, and recorded an 88% pass accuracy.

Over 105 minutes, he managed one key pass and created a single big chance before being subbed off for Yeremy Pino during extra time.

Lamine Yamal's emotions boil over after final whistle

While the final moments belonged to Portugal, who triumphed on penalties, the spotlight briefly shifted to Yamal—this time, not for his footballing ability, but for what many saw as poor sportsmanship.

During the medal presentation, while Portugal celebrated their win and the Spanish players gathered to receive their medals, the teenage forward chose to walk away.

Clearly overwhelmed by the loss, he left the pitch and headed straight for the dressing room, avoiding the formalities.

Fans slam Lamine Yamal

That decision didn’t sit well with many fans online, who were quick to criticise what they considered a lack of maturity and team spirit. Here are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh from users on X:

@m_artinezyrn wrote:

“Bro thinks he is bigger than his teammates and the coaches standing there.”

@elZinoTips added:

“He's such a sore loser 😂”

@manuelphrimpz didn’t mince words:

“So disrespectful.”

@TamunoSteve offered advice:

“He needs to learn.....such a young boy, but always bitter when he lost.”

@Dawson_Blaud took a dig at both attitude and appearance:

“Very arrogant chale. Ein hair like taakocha 😪”

Lamine Yamal's next move after Nations League disappointment

Despite the criticism, this could serve as a valuable learning moment for Yamal.

After a long and demanding season, the youngster will have some time to rest, especially since Barcelona won’t feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Lamine Yamal looks dejected as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente tried to console him after the Nations League final. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

He’s expected to unwind during the off-season, possibly taking a well-deserved break at some luxury getaways.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s full pre-season schedule is yet to be announced, but reports suggest they are planning a tour in Asia, according to Goal.

As tradition goes, the Catalan club will round off preparations with the Joan Gamper Trophy in early August.

Why Portugal won't take the Nations League trophy home

YEN.com.gh also shed light on why Portugal won't take home the UEFA Nations League trophy despite their triumph.

As per Article 10 of the tournament’s regulations, the winning team only receives a full-size replica.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh