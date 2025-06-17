The Bukom Boxing Arena, commissioned in 2016, is Ghana’s first purpose-built boxing arena and has since become a hub for boxing

President John Dramani Mahama revealed he wishes the arena had been built larger, citing the growing popularity of boxing in Ghana

Located in Bukom, a community known for producing world-class boxers, the arena honors champions like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his main regret about the renowned Bukom Boxing Arena following Anthony Joshua’s visit.

In the heart of Accra’s historic Bukom community stands the fighting Arena, a symbol of Ghana's deep-rooted love for boxing and a monument to its celebrated champions.

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama. Image credit: JDMahama

Source: Twitter

The 4,000-seater open-air facility has become a cultural and sporting landmark, yet President John Dramani Mahama, under whose leadership the arena was constructed in 2016, now reflects on the decision with a hint of regret.

According to Citi Sports, the arena was inaugurated in November 2016 as the first dedicated boxing venue in the country. Since then, it has evolved into a vibrant hub for boxing.

Bukom, Ghana's boxing talent factory

The famous Accra community has produced a remarkable number of world-class boxers, many of whom have brought glory to Ghana on the international stage.

Names like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and David Kotei (D.K. Poison) are etched in the memories of boxing enthusiasts both in Ghana and abroad.

Fittingly, their names now adorn the walls of the Bukom Boxing Arena, paying tribute to their legacies and serving as an inspiration to young fighters who train within its grounds.

The facility was strategically placed in the area to nurture the next generation of boxing talent from the very soil that has produced the aforementioned icons.

Bukom Boxing Arena facilities

Beyond boxing, the Bukom Boxing Arena was designed with multipurpose usage in mind, including a modern sports hall, an Olympic-size swimming pool, an aerobic center, and a conference hall.

It has frequently been used for basketball tournaments, fitness events, and even non-sporting activities such as public forums and cultural shows.

Mahama's comments after Anthony Joshua's Ghana visit

During a recent event, former President Mahama expressed that, in hindsight, he would have opted for a larger arena had he anticipated the rapid rise in boxing’s popularity across the country.

Ghana President John Mahama (right) and British boxing star Anthony Joshua at the Jubilee House on June 13, 2025. Image credit: @GhanaPresidency

Source: Twitter

The comment was made following the success of multiple high-profile boxing events, including the “Battle of the Beasts” held on June 13, 2025.

Organized by Sharaf Mahama, President Mahama's son, the event was graced by none other than British heavyweight icon Anthony Joshua, as covered by the Sun.

The growing interest in boxing, particularly in Accra, has led to increased demand for larger venues, espcially after AJ's attendance.

''My one regret is that I did not build the Bukom Boxing Arena bigger.'' Mahama said.

Bukom Boxing Arena hosted Africa Games 2023

One of the defining moments in the arena's journey came at the 2023 Africa Games, when it was chosen to host the boxing competitions of the African Games.

This continental event, which was hosted in 2024, brought in boxers from across Africa, further elevating the arena’s stature as a regional center for boxing excellence.

The successful hosting of such a high-profile competition demonstrated the facility's capacity to meet international standards, but it also reignited conversations around expanding or replicating similar facilities in other parts of the country.

Passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the painful demise of Nigerian professional boxer, Gabriel Olanrewaju, who died after collapsing at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29 of this year.

Olanrewaju's death lead to serious outburst of president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Rafiu Oladipo, who blamed the Ghana Boxing Authority over the unfortunate incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh