Ibrahim Mahama shared a wholesome reaction after watching Azumah Nelson spar with Anthony Joshua

The Ghanaian billionaire claimed he didn't see himself ever venturing into the sport that made Azumah and Anthony famous

Joshua, who has not fought since his last bout in October 2024, has been in the country since Friday, June 13

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama couldn’t hide his amusement as he watched Azumah Nelson and Anthony Joshua trading skills in an impromptu drill session.

In the company of his nephew, Sharaf Mahama, and a few others, Ibrahim stood by, visibly entertained and impressed by what was unfolding before him.

Ibrahim Mahama reacts to watching Azumah Nelson spar with Anthony Joshua. Photo credit: ghhyper1/Instagram and ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Azumah Nelson schools Anthony Joshua

Despite his advanced age, Azumah Nelson, fondly known as 'Zoom Zoom,' showed flashes of the brilliance that once made him a terror in the ring.

Wearing a two-piece kaftan, the former world champion moved with impressive fluidity, demonstrating precise jabs and well-timed footwork.

He wasn’t just showing off—he was schooling one of modern boxing’s most recognisable faces.

Anthony Joshua, in his usual calm demeanour, absorbed every movement, respectfully playing the role of an attentive student.

He leaned in, studied the technique, and followed Azumah's lead like a rookie eager to learn from a master.

Ibrahim Mahama reacts to Azumah and Anthony's boxing drill

While the two fighters exchanged moves and strategies, Ibrahim Mahama took it all in.

Watching the intricate dodges, rapid punches, and disciplined footwork, he couldn't help but burst into laughter.

"I can’t be a boxer ooo,” he exclaimed, backing away from the duo.

His light-hearted comment drew smiles from everyone present. It was a wholesome, unscripted moment—one that captured the joy and admiration in the room.

Watch the video:

Earlier, Ibrahim had hosted Anthony Joshua at his private beachfront residence in Ada.

The visit wasn't just a casual tour—Joshua, a well-known motorcycle enthusiast, was also surprised with a luxury bike as a gift from the Ghanaian tycoon.

Their time together was filled with warmth, laughter, and a mutual appreciation that extended beyond sports.

A time of recovery for Anthony Joshua

While the exchange with Azumah might seem like just a feel-good clip for social media, it carried some depth. Joshua is navigating a challenging phase in his career.

His last outing ended in a bruising fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, as noted by Sky Sports.

Anthony Joshua suffered a knockout in his last bout against Daniel Dubois on September 21, 2024. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

That defeat, followed by an elbow surgery, has kept him away from the ring longer than expected.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, his promoter Eddie Hearn believes the former two-time unified champion could return before the end of 2025, with a potential mega-fight against Tyson Fury finally on the horizon.

Anthony Joshua's time in Ghana

Before the sparring session with Azumah, Joshua touched down in Ghana on Friday, June 13.

His trip was centred around supporting Battle of the Beasts, a massive boxing event put together by Sharaf Mahama in collaboration with British boxing icon Amir Khan.

The event brought together top-tier fighters and electrifying performances, serving as a celebration of both boxing and culture.

John Mahama playfully 'uppercuts' Anthony Joshua

In a light-hearted moment at the Jubilee House, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama enjoyed a playful exchange with Anthony Joshua.

During the boxing star’s courtesy visit on Monday, June 16, the pair shared laughter, posed with gloves, and even exchanged a surprise uppercut from the former president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh