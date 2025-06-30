Ghanaian boxer and 2012 Olympian Duke Micah has officially begun a new chapter in his life

The 33-year-old tied the knot with his 'Obroni' girlfriend in a simple yet beautiful ceremony held in the United States

Footage of Duke's union with his partner has since sparked congratulatory messages on social media

Duke Akueteh Micah has secured a different kind of victory outside the squared circle, this time in matters of the heart.

Over the weekend, the former WBO Africa bantamweight champion tied the knot in a simple yet memorable ceremony in the United States.

Duke Micah marries his 'obroni' partner in the US

Dressed sharply in a pristine white suit, Duke looked happy and proud as he exchanged vows with his lovely partner.

The celebration was close-knit but meaningful, capturing a special moment in his life.

The occasion was shared with fans and friends through viral photos and a video that warmed many hearts online.

In a heartfelt message, the 33-year-old expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you all for your support, we love you all! God bless you!" according to Dorku's Corner.

Watch Duke Micah and his wedded wife:

Ghanaians react to Duke Micah's wedding

The touching post sparked an outpouring of love and blessings from supporters and well-wishers around the world.

Comments flooded in from fans on social media, offering congratulations and good wishes.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Congratulations to him 🙏🙏. We know how much he loves his wife."

@Jeluwasty added:

"God bless his new home 😊."

@andrew692633 joked:

"Bro is inspired by Firestick."

@evils_only remarked:

"Very simple."

@FrafraVirgil noted:

"Visa secured, smart move"

@MacloveAddo cheekily concluded:

"The struggle is real. Congratulations 🎊."

Who is Duke Micah?

Affectionately called the Baby-faced Terminator, Micah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest boxing talents.

Born and raised in Bukom, the country’s boxing hub, he represented Ghana at the 2012 London Olympics.

Although he was eliminated after just two rounds, the experience laid a strong foundation for his career.

Duke Micah's boxing records and achievements

He turned professional on November 2, 2012, and quickly made a name for himself with an impressive 24-bout winning streak.

His relentless style earned him respect in the boxing world.

However, in 2020, he faced defeat against John Riel Casimero in a title fight for the WBO bantamweight crown.

The bout was stopped in the third round with 54 seconds remaining, resulting in a third-round knockout loss.

That defeat marked a setback, leading to two more consecutive losses, including his last fight against Dominique Crowder in November 2024.

Despite these setbacks, Duke Micah boasts a knockout percentage of over 79%, according to BoxRec.

He previously held the WBO Africa bantamweight title, showcasing his skill and potential in the sport.

Has Duke Micah retired from boxing?

His recent losing streak has not boded well for him, especially after he quit in the first round of his scheduled eight-round fight against Dominique Crowder, per Oneboxinglife.

Reports indicate he has been suspended by the New Jersey Athletic Control Board indefinitely, but Duke has not officially communicated of retiring yet.

Now, as he celebrates a new chapter in his personal life, fans hope Duke can bounce back and continue to shine in the ring.

Black Stars defender marries longtime partner

In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, it was announced that Gideon Mensah officially said farewell to bachelorhood on Friday, June 27.

The Black Stars left-back married his longtime partner in a heartfelt and beautiful ceremony held in Accra, marking a special milestone in his life.

