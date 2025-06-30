Joseph Sackey continues to make waves weeks after his fifth-round knockout defeat at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts event

The young boxer made a dramatic return to Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s church on Sunday, offering a heartfelt show of gratitude

His gesture drew stunned reactions from members of the Philadelphia Movement and quickly sparked conversation across social media

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey remains in the spotlight weeks after his tough defeat to Abdul Khan at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts.

This time, however, the 31-year-old resurfaced far from the boxing ring.

On Sunday, June 29, Sackey was spotted worshipping at the Believers’ Worship Centre, popularly known as the Philadelphia Movement, marking a surprising but heartfelt appearance in a spiritual setting.

Joseph Sackey sprayed GHS 100 notes at Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers' Worship Centre on June 29, 2025. Photo credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook and @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Joseph Sackey sprays GHS100 notes at Adom Kyei's church

His visit was more than just a spiritual experience; it was a heartfelt show of appreciation to the church’s founder, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

But Sackey didn’t go quietly. Clad in a bold look, he marked his return by showering what appeared to be GHS 100 notes at the front of the church during service.

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey reacts during church service on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Photo credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook.

The translator publicly acknowledged the boxer's gratitude. Even the man of God had to politely ask Sackey to stop spraying the money.

The congregation cheered him on, clearly taken aback by the gesture.

The moment, captured on video and shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has since gone viral.

Ghanaians react to Sackey spraying cash

As expected, social media users had a lot to say. Here are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh from X (formerly Twitter):

@michaelblakka observed:

"The funny thing is the poor are the ones doing this the most. The last time I saw Kwame Despite spraying money, it was only 50ghc ooo."

@Origi_Lord added:

"So he was given money to just come back 2 weeks later to come spread that same money.🤣🤣🤣 can never be me."

@Inkredible_B was blunt:

"Poor man pikin!! Osofo dashed Ghc50k instead of finding a profitable venture to put the money in, you're before him spraying him the same money he gave u! How can someone like this one uplift himself out of poverty? The maximum years u have in boxing is 8-10, depending on ur age!"

@23Gloryboy commented:

"Wow, you came back to spray your helper’s money on him."

@BismarkCoffie_ took a different view:

"Sign of appreciation.. well done Sackey 🔥🔥💯"

Joseph Sackey receives GHS 50,000 gift from Adom Kyei

Sackey’s visit to church and his bold display came just a week after Prophet Adom Kye-Duah gifted him GHS 50,000.

The donation followed Sackey’s viral moment during his fight, where he wore shorts bearing the Prophet’s image.

Despite being knocked out in the fifth round by Britain's Abdul Khan, per Tapology, Sackey became a talking point online for both his attire and his performance.

His comeback to the church where it all began seems to tie a symbolic knot on that chapter, though opinions remain divided on how he chose to express his gratitude.

Sackey blames the referee for his defeat

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Sackey refuted claims that he was soundly defeated in the ring.

He blamed the referee for what he described as an unfair fall, suggesting poor officiating played a role in the outcome.

Sackey has since called for a rematch, insisting the bout was not settled justly and expressing his eagerness to redeem himself.

