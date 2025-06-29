Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has blasted a fan for bringing a baby to his event

The celebrity dad was furious on stage during his sold-out concert on June 27, 2025, in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Davido's video from the event that bloggers have posted on Instagram

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, confronted a fan for bringing a small baby to his packed concert in Umuahia, Abia State, during Don Lulu’s launch party on June 27, 2025.

As he performed for the enthusiastic crowd, he paused to address the fan directly, raising concerns about the child's safety in such a crowded environment.

Davido Blasts Fan for Bringing Baby to Concert: "You're a Wicked Person"

With visible disdain, Davido blasted the new mother and asked her to leave the venue.

"Why would you bring a baby here? You are a wicked person."

This incident quickly ignited widespread discussion across social media platforms, with many fans standing firmly behind Davido's response.

Some social media users highlighted the critical importance of ensuring child safety at large public events. Meanwhile, others directed their criticism towards the event organisers, questioning their lack of enforcement of age restrictions for attendees.

Davido's protective response may also be shaped by his personal experiences, particularly the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi, in 2022. This profound event led him to reevaluate his priorities and cultivate a deeper awareness of his parental responsibilities.

The Instagram video is below:

