Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has officially begun a new chapter in his life.

The 26-year-old tied the knot with his long-time partner, Vincentia, in a beautiful traditional ceremony held in Accra on Friday, June 27.

Gideon Mensah marries girlfriend Vincentia

The close-knit celebration brought together close family, friends, and a few familiar faces from Ghana’s football circles.

The atmosphere was rich with Ghanaian tradition—colourful attire, cheerful music, and heartfelt moments.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the France-based left-back looked dashing in a custom-made two-piece African outfit.

By his side was Vincentia, elegantly dressed in a stunning ensemble that reflected both grace and tradition.

As they stood before a clergyman, the couple shared a soft moment, holding hands and leaning in for a kiss, a gesture that captured the love and sincerity of their bond.

Gideon Mensah's wedding triggers reactions

The heartwarming footage quickly made its way online, and Ghanaians couldn’t help but share their thoughts.

Many flooded the comment section with admiration, humour, and support. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@kwadwovirtue joked:

"Traditional marriage, and they are kissing like this 😂😂😂"

@Nanaezze added with a wink:

"Thank you for defending the brotherhood, ✌️ Gideon Mensah."

@OpareJeffrey1 shared his blessings:

"Congrats, bro. May this union be a blessing."

@AROUNDwai noted:

"Only Ghanaian footballer I’ve seen marry a Ghanaian lady."

@Thelifedawg echoed:

"He didn’t marry a white lady. This guy is wise."

Michael Baidoo: Gideon Mensah's teammate marries

Interestingly, Gideon’s big day came weeks after his national teammate, Michael Baidoo, also walked down the aisle.

Baidoo tied the knot with his fiancée, Albright Fosu Boahen, in a well-attended ceremony held in Sunyani on May 31.

Gideon Mensah's performance for club and country

Away from wedding bells, Mensah has been in solid form for both club and country.

He wrapped up the 2024/25 season with French Ligue 1 outfit Auxerre, registering 29 appearances and an assist, per Transfermarkt.

He also featured for the Black Stars during the Unity Cup, playing a key role in Ghana’s clashes against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

Reflecting on the tournament, Gideon heaped praise on some of the newer faces in the squad.

“Caleb Yirenkyi did very well in the Unity Cup game. He was not even playing in his natural position,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“He was very quiet in camp, but on the field of play, he was a totally different player. Then we have Christopher Bonsu Baah, Mohammed Gaddafi, and other new boys who had a good game.”

