The Ghanaian boxing community is still grappling with the heartbreaking death of Ernest Akushey, widely known in the ring as Bahubali.

His passing, which occurred just 11 days after a gruelling bout on September 12, has sent shockwaves through the sport, sparking grief, confusion, and intense debate over what might have led to his demise.

Bahubali’s opponent breaks silence on ‘juju’ claims

In the wake of Bahubali’s death, speculation quickly flooded social media, with some fans linking the tragedy to alleged spiritual causes.

But Jacob Dickson — the man who shared the ring with Bahubali in his final fight — has moved to dispel those claims.

Visibly shaken by the incident, Dickson expressed his sorrow, describing the late boxer as “a true warrior” and “a brother in the sport.”

“Bahubali, I’m deeply hurt by his passing. I would never wish harm on any fighter. What happened was purely part of the sport — nothing spiritual,” Dickson said.

The boxer firmly denied visiting any traditional spiritualist or using any form of black magic, urging the public to stop spreading falsehoods.

“I have not gone to a witch doctor, nor do I have any mallam or godfather. I am pleading with everyone to cease fire with the juju accusations,” he added.

Dickson also clarified a viral video that showed him with Bahubali at a pub after the fight, insisting their meeting was coincidental.

“My moment with him at the pub was not planned. I met him there and shared a moment with him because we were friends after taking to the ring.”

Veteran boxer Bukom Banku, who appeared in the same video, also appealed to Bahubali’s family, especially the late boxer's twin sister Akweley, to refrain from fuelling claims that Dickson resorted to foul play.

National Sports Authority halts boxing activities

In a decisive move, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has ordered an immediate suspension of all boxing events across Ghana.

The directive, made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is aimed at reassessing health, safety, and welfare protocols to better protect athletes.

However, the decision has stirred discontent within the boxing fraternity. The Committee for Professional Boxers — a coalition of fighters, trainers, promoters, managers, and officials — has strongly opposed both the suspension and the dissolution of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) board.

In a bold statement, the committee accused the NSA of “overstepping its boundaries” and condemned its plan to replace the GBA leadership with an Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Bahubali’s death has left an irreplaceable void in Ghana’s boxing circles. The 32-year-old super middleweight fighter, known for his charisma and fighting spirit, last stepped into the ring on September 12 against Jacob Dickson, where he was stopped in the eighth round.

Bahubali's last boxing prize money emerges

