Italy’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread as off-field tensions threaten to derail their 2026 qualification dream

Gattuso’s men face Israel in a politically charged showdown amid nationwide protests and mounting pressure from officials

Failing to reach USA, Canada, Mexico 2026 would mark a devastating third straight World Cup absence for the Azzurri

Italy’s dream of returning to the FIFA World Cup could be in jeopardy for a third consecutive time, and not solely because of their footballing form.

Off-pitch tensions and political unrest now threaten to overshadow the Azzurri’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Italy players focus ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Israel in Udine on October 14, 2025. Image credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Italy battles Israel for playoff spot

While Erling Haaland’s Norway has all but secured top spot in Group I after a perfect run and 24 goals in just five matches, the real contest lies between Italy and Israel for the coveted second-place playoff position.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy, who triumphed in the first leg, currently sit second with a game in hand and are set to host Israel in Udine on October 14, according to FIFA fixtures.

However, the crucial encounter comes at a delicate time. With nationwide demonstrations in Italy in support of Gaza, the match has sparked controversy and discomfort among public officials.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers match between Israel and Italy on September 8, 2025 in Debrecen, Hungary. Image credit: Attila KISBENEDEK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Wanted in Rome, Udine’s mayor, Alberto De Toni, has voiced concern, calling the fixture “inappropriate” and suggesting it should be postponed. Yet, he admitted the city lacks the authority to cancel it, as UEFA, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and Udinese, who provided the stadium, control the arrangements.

However, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina took a firmer stance, stressing that postponing or refusing to play could have dire consequences:

“Not playing means not going to the World Cup, and this must be made clear.”

During the first-leg thriller in September, which ended 4-5 in Italy’s favor, tensions were already visible. Hundreds of Italian fans in Hungary turned their backs during Israel’s national anthem, later displaying “Stop” signs in protest. Reports also surfaced that Israeli players complained of verbal abuse from their Italian counterparts during the match.

Meanwhile, coach Gennaro Gattuso, speaking ahead of that game, struck a human note:

“I am a man of peace, and it pains me to see civilians and children suffer. But Israel is in our group, and we must play. The FIGC is ensuring maximum security.”

As the decisive match in Udine approaches, Italy finds itself once again at the crossroads — not just fighting for qualification, but also battling political storms that could determine whether the Azzurri make it to the 2026 World Cup or face yet another painful absence.

It is worth noting that Italy has failed to qualify for the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments: Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, and not making it to USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026 would be disastrous.

Source: YEN.com.gh