Kofi Nimo’s body remains at Ridge Hospital nearly a month after his death due to unpaid medical bills

Nimo was part of Ghana’s historic U-17 World Cup-winning squad and left a lasting legacy alongside stars like Samuel Osei Kuffour

Fans, former teammates, and officials are urging the GFA and Ministry of Sports to intervene and release Nimo’s remains for a dignified burial

In a heartbreaking revelation that has left many football fans in shock, Ghanaian sports journalist Sadick Adams, who also serves as the morning show host on Angel FM, has disclosed that the body of former Ghanaian football star Kofi Nimo reportedly remains at the Ridge Hospital in Accra due to unsettled medical debts.

According to Adams, the former Black Starlets and Hearts of Oak defender passed away on September 3, 2025, but nearly a month later, his body has still not been released to the family.

The situation has reportedly caused great distress to relatives and former teammates, many of whom have been calling for intervention to help lay the ex-player to rest with dignity.

According to Wikipedia, Kofi Nimo was a key member of Ghana’s U-17 national team, the Black Starlets, that made history by winning the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Italy under German coach Otto Pfister.

The young Ghanaian side stunned the world with their brilliance and discipline, defeating Spain in the final to lift Ghana’s first-ever World Cup trophy at that level, as noted by FIFA.

Nimo featured alongside some of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers, including Alex Opoku, Sebastian Barnes, Isaac Asare, Mohammed Gargo, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Yaw Preko, and Ali Jarah, forming what many still regard as one of the most talented youth teams in African football history.

In terms of his club football career, Nimo excelled for Accra Hearts of Oak, where he earned a reputation as a dependable and hardworking defender. He later faded from the public spotlight, like many members of that iconic 1991 squad, before reports of his passing emerged early last month.

Ridge Hospital retains Kofi Nimo's body

Speaking on Angel FM, Sadick Adams could not hide his sadness over the matter, describing the situation as both “unfortunate and shameful.”

“It’s heartbreaking that a national hero who once brought pride to Ghana is still lying in a mortuary because of unpaid hospital bills. When Kofi Nimo was admitted, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana stepped in to assist, but some debts remained. After his passing, the hospital has refused to release his body to the family for burial dueo to the unsettled debt. It’s an incredibly sad situation.”

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and former teammates to intervene urgently to ensure that Nimo’s remains are released for burial.

Nimo’s tragic story has once again reignited conversations about the welfare of retired Ghanaian footballers, with many fans and stakeholders calling for a structured pension or support system for former players who served the nation.

