Wode Maya, in a trending video, has offered clarity on some issues in public about himself

Speaking in an interview, the popular content creator denied being affiliated with the ruling NDC or the opposition NPP

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has offered clarity on a number of issues after he was issued a diplomatic passport by the government.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @dek360ghana on October 6, the award-winning content creator, who was speaking in an interview on the sidelines of an event, expressed joy to be a diplomatic holder, particularly considering his humble beginnings, and thanked the government for the honour.

He was then to rate the government's performance so far in office, a request he turned down with the excuse that he was not a politician and failed to answer that question.

It was at that point that the interviewer asked for his response to claims that he was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress, which he denied, insisting that he preferred to be recognised not by political allegiance but simply as a Ghanaian.

"You can be free to say whatever you want to say but I'm not defined by a political party; I'm defined as an African, most importantly as a Ghanaian. So political parties, I don't belong anywhere. You don’t know my friends, by the way. I always wish the youth of this country can put down their political flags."

"The people who are down there don’t know what is happening at the top, so they just end up saying, “I’m NPP” or “I’m NDC.” Wodemaya is a Ghanaian through and through, I don’t have any party card anywhere.

He then turned his attention to the illegal mining menace, explaining that he was vocal about it in times past and even spoke about it at the start of the year, adding that he was not even in the country at the time a recent galamsey demonstration was held.

He concluded by calling out Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afriifa, labelling him as someone who talks about issues he doesn’t really understand.

“He has always been a brother, but sometimes I feel like you should get to know somebody before you sit somewhere and pass a comment, because I feel like he talks about things he has no idea about.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 9,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Wode Maya denying NDC affiliation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Wode Maya.

Effah 1 commented:

"They are trying very hard to ruin his career and legacy by affiliating him with a particular political party."

Joe Pel Gh indicated:

"This is how some village Ghanaian bloggers destroy people's images and tarnish reputations. He is asking these questions at a program which doesn’t concern the program. He should at least ask him how he promotes Africa and the challenges. Only trying to create issues among individuals."

Amankus Artisan wrote:

"So the interviewer wanted to set up Maya by asking that unnecessary and unreasonable question so that the NPP guys can insult and call him names. You work for Afrifa. Why didn’t you say it earlier?"

