Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather advisory for Friday, July 24, 2026, covering several parts of the country

Mist and fog are expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas including Kumasi, Takoradi, and Ho

Thunderstorms with rain are forecast for towns across the transition belt, while the state of the sea has been flagged as rough

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Friday, July 24, 2026, warning of mist, drizzle, and thunderstorms affecting multiple parts of the country.

GMet cautioned that patches of mist or fog would develop over coastal, forest, and mountainous zones during the early morning hours, with visibility expected to drop to between 40% and 60% in several locations.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms today, July 24, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The affected areas include Aflao, Anloga, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai, Goaso, and Sunyani.

GMet predicts drizzle and thunderstorms

Drizzle is also anticipated across parts of southern Ghana, with Accra, Kasoa, and Kwahu Tafo among the areas likely to experience light rain during the morning period.

Further inland, the transition belt faces more severe weather conditions. GMet placed a 30% probability of thunderstorms with rain for Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura, Kintampo, Techiman, Bole, and Damongo.

Residents and commuters in those towns have been urged to take precautions ahead of any storm activity.

In addition to the inland weather warnings, GMet noted that sea conditions are currently rough. Fishing communities, boat operators, and anyone planning maritime activities along Ghana's coast have been advised to exercise heightened caution.

The agency urged all Ghanaians to stay safe and drive carefully, particularly in areas where reduced visibility from mist or fog could increase the risk of road accidents during the morning commute.

Read below the morning weather update from the GMet on X:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh