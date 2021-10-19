A lovely video of Michael Essien and young kids of FC Nordsjaelland has dropped

The former Ghana midfielder is seen spending quality time with the 'future ballers'

Essien is currently assistant manager at the senior side of FC Nordsjaelland

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, took time off his regular duties to meet young kids between ages of eight to ten at FC Nordsjaelland.

The FC Nordsjaelland assistant manager in a video posted on Twitter is seen enjoying the moment with the children he describes as future ballers.

Michael Essien has been in Denmark for the last two seasons, where he has helped the development of several young stars including Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Video drops as Michael Essien spends time with U-10 players of FC Nordsjaelland. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MichaelEssien

"With the kids from FCN camps, future ballers," wrote the ex-Chelsea super star on Twitter.

Michael Essien is honing his managerial career at FC Nordsjaelland after hanging his boots in 2020 following a brief spell in Azerbaijan with Sabail.

The 38-year-old enjoyed an illustrious career, playing for nine years at Chelsea, where he had the most success. He won the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

Injuries disrupted his career at a point, forcing him to leave Chelsea. He later played for AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung in Indonesia and the Sabail.

These days he spends most of his time on the bench sending instructions to players on the pitch.

Michael Essien is hoping to become a full time manager in the near future.

Meanwhile, the midfield beast, played 59 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.

He was a member of the team at Ghana's first World Cup in 2006 and he also took part in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

