With a new coach, a short runway, and World Cup pressure mounting, Ghana’s final squad decisions could define their fate

Carlos Queiroz has barely 38 days to reshape the Black Stars, yet one of his toughest battles may be brewing in the goal

The Black Stars have tricky, tough matches against Panama, England, and Croatia in their Group L as the months count down

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With just 38 days remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Ghana’s preparation under new head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to intensify, particularly around squad selection for the global tournament.

On April 13, 2026, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed the experienced Portuguese tactician as the Black Stars head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo on March 31 after a poor run of form.

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare is among the three goalkeepers Carlos Queiroz is likely to select in his Black Stars' World Cup squad. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Addo, who successfully guided Ghana to qualification for a second consecutive World Cup, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing set of international friendlies, which saw the Black Stars suffer a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria and a 2-1 loss to Germany.

According to the GFA, Queiroz officially arrived in Accra and met the Ghanaian media on April 23 at the Alisa Hotel, where he outlined his ambitions and expressed confidence in his ability to reshape the squad despite having less than two months to prepare.

His calm delivery and winning mentality were widely noted, as he set about laying the foundations for Ghana’s World Cup campaign at the global tournament.

Which Black Stars goalkeepers will Queiroz select?

Meanwhile, one area many Ghanaian fans are keeping a close eye on is the goalkeeping department, with a lot of intrigue surrounding which names Queiroz will decide on.

YEN.com.gh has thus looked at the three custodians the Portuguese boss is likely to pick in his 2026 World Cup squad.

Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak is widely expected to retain his position as the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper.

The shot-stopper established himself as Ghana's number one under Otto Addo and has grown in confidence with consistent performances at both club and international level.

According to Flashscore stats, the 33-year-old has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 league matches for Hearts of Oak this season, while keeping five shutouts in nine caps for Ghana.

Benjamin Asare is expected to feature for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup after excelling for the Black Stars in recent international matches. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

As Asare's biggest challenger, Lawrence Ati-Zigi remains a strong contender for a place in the squad.

He was Ghana’s starting goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but later lost his position to Richard Ofori during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under former coach Chris Hughton.

Since 2025, Ati-Zigi has generally operated as the second choice behind Asare, but his experience at major tournaments and steady form with FC St. Gallen keep him firmly in contention for a World Cup spot.

Joseph Anang

St Patrick's Athletic's Joseph Anang is expected to secure the third goalkeeping spot, having been a regular back-up custodian in the Black Stars since May 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, he earned his first senior cap for Ghana on November 14, 2025, featuring in an away friendly against Japan during the 2025 Kirin Cup.

With Asare at 33 and Ati-Zigi at 29, the Teshie-born footballer, 25, is one of Ghana's youngest keepers abroad, making him a potential future Black Stars No.1.

As Queiroz continues his assessment, the battle for places remains open, but the lack of better alternatives in the goalkeeping area means this trio is poised to travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.

Andre Ayew's World Cup fate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Andre Ayew is at the heart of Ghana’s biggest 2026 World Cup selection debate as Carlos Queiroz weighs his experience against a younger attacking generation.

The 36-year-old veteran, who is currently playing for NAC Breda in the Netherlands with over 100 caps, faces an uncertain Black Stars future as Queiroz prepares a decisive call on squad direction.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh