A young man has hilariously taken revenge against Portugal on behalf of the Black Stars in a FIFA game

The funny Ghanaian man poured his anger on Portugal and thrashed them 49-0 after they defeated Ghana in the World Cup tie

The video sparked reactions on social media as many folks found it hilarious and dropped funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghana lost their first 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Portugal on Thursday. The encounter was intense and filled with drama.

Ghanaian Man Takes Revenge On Behalf Of The Black Stars; Photo Source: TikTok: i_am_dumba, Twitter: Dedeayew18

Source: UGC

The match ended 3: 2, leaving many Ghanaians shattered and disheartened. One Ghanaian man pained about the loss expressed his frustration in a hilarious and unique way.

He took revenge on behalf of the Black Stars by recreating the fixture on the FIFA football game. In the game, the young man ruthlessly defeated Portugal by 49 goals to nil. He had an expression of anger on his face as he aggressively held on to the game controllers.

Why Ghanaians Feel Disheartened By The Loss

The circumstances by which Ghana lost made the defeat painful for many Ghanaians. Christiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 65th minute after he was challenged in the 18-yard box by Salisu.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many peeps felt the penalty was dubious and soft and questioned why VAR was not consulted. Ghana equalised shortly after Ronaldo's goal, but the celebrations were short-lived after Jao Felix put Portugal back in the lead.

Portugal scored again in the 80th minute through Rafael Leao. Ghana reduced the deficit a few minutes later, but the damage had already been done.

Ghanaian Man's Mode Of Revenge Gets Peeps Laughing

bobyagz also said:

the only way ghana can win

ArNOuzi was stunned:

Did I see 49 goals in 49 minutes

king kay could not stop laughing:

Eiii my guy how did you score 49 goals in 49 minutes

2022 World Cup: Ghanaian Ladies Abroad Send Strong Warning To Nigeria And Other Countries Trolling Ghana

In a similar story, some pretty Ghanaian ladies abroad have sent a strong warning to Nigerians and folks from other countries trolling Ghana after the 3: 2 defeat to Portugal.

The gorgeous ladies made a video praising the Black Stars and said they did well regardless of the loss.

The video sparked reactions from many Africans as they dropped interesting replies to the beautiful ladies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh