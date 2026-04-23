Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed the most explosive season of his career, lighting up the Premier League with 15 goals

His immediate impact at Manchester City has already delivered silverware, raising expectations for even greater achievements

Despite his club brilliance, Semenyo’s Ghana form remains a concern, creating a sharp contrast ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, J.E. Sarpong has explained why Semenyo has struggled with the Black Stars

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed the most productive season of his career, establishing himself as one of the standout forwards in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The Ghana international has scored 15 goals across the season, netting five times for Manchester City after his January 2026 move and adding 10 goals earlier in the campaign for his former side AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo must prove himself for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup or risk falling short of expectations. Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, Semenyo has adapted quickly to life at the Etihad Stadium, becoming a valuable attacking option in a team chasing major honours.

His impact has already been rewarded with silverware, as he played a role in Manchester City’s 2026 Carabao Cup triumph, the first major trophy of his career, as the BBC noted.

City are also firmly in contention for the Premier League title, sitting on 70 points with 66 goals scored as they battle rivals Arsenal at the top of the table.

If Guardiola’s side maintain their momentum, Semenyo could end the season with another league medal, completing a remarkable half-season at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Yet, despite his club success, the former Bournemouth star has failed to showcase the same form that has made him one of the Premier League's most exciting players in the national team.

Antoine Semenyo is yet to replicate his hot club form in the Black Stars as pressure mounts on him ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Sarpong explains Semenyo’s Ghana struggles

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, respected Ghanaian football coach J.E. Sarpong offered his analysis on the contrasting performances of Antoine Semenyo at club and international level.

''Semenyo is a very talented player, and what he is doing at the club level shows his quality. When a player is performing like that at Manchester City under a boss like Pep Guardiola, it means he has improved in confidence, positioning, and decision-making.

But international football is different. At the national team, you do not always have the same rhythm, the same understanding, or even the same support system that you get at club level.

Sometimes players struggle because the tactical setup does not fully bring out their strengths, and at other times, it is about pressure and expectation.

For Ghana, the expectations are very high, and every forward is expected to deliver immediately. That can affect performance.''

Semenyo must shine at World Cup

It's worth noting that for all his progress at the club level, Semenyo’s record for Ghana is ordinary heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

In 34 appearances for the Black Stars, he has managed just three goals, according to Transfermarkt, a return that falls far below his club output and raises questions about consistency on the international stage.

At the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars forward featured as a substitute in group matches against Portugal and Uruguay but failed to register a goal.

Two years later, at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he started all three group games as Ghana were eliminated without progressing, recording two draws and a defeat, with Semenyo failing to score in the tournament.

Now, expectations are even higher. With 18 goals already across all competitions this season, Semenyo enters the 2026 tournament as Ghana’s most in-form attacking player.

Much of the nation’s hopes are likely to rest on his shoulders, particularly with key teammates struggling for fitness and form.

Mohammed Kudus is a potential doubt for the tournament due to injury concerns, while captain Jordan Ayew is no longer producing goals at the same rate.

The situation leaves Ghana heavily reliant on Semenyo’s output in what could be a defining tournament for his international legacy.

For a player thriving under the spotlight at Manchester City, the clamour is that he must replicate his impressive club form in the national team in the upcoming World Cup.

Antoine Semenyo among top 5 African stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been tipped as one of the top five African players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining his rapid rise.

His explosive club form has put him firmly in the spotlight as Ghana look to make an impact in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh