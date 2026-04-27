An individual identified as Abena, a cousin of Joana Quaye, has publicly criticised Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, over claims that she denied Joana an opportunity to share her side of the story.

Family criticises Delay for allegedly denying RNAQ's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, a chance to share her story. Image credit: @delayghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with Trouble Carlos on April 27, 2026, the alleged relative explained that plans had been made for Joana Quaye, the former wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), to appear on a media platform to present her perspective.

According to her, the decision was taken after they believed that public engagement could help draw attention to the matter and encourage fairness in the ongoing situation.

She stated that several media houses, including Delay's interviewing show, were contacted as part of the effort to secure an interview platform.

“We noticed that the husband bought the system, and so Joana was not being heard. Wherever she goes, they blog her. So we wanted someone to interview her for people to get to know her story,” she said.

She added that the intention was to ensure that the public could hear both sides, especially if the system was not working in her favour.

The alleged cousin indicated that contact was made with Delay in March 2025. According to her, Delay initially responded, explaining that the timing was not ideal due to ongoing public attention surrounding RNAQ’s birthday.

Watch the full interview with Joana Quaye's cousin in the YouTube post below.

She further stated that Delay proposed a sequence where she would first engage with Joana, then interview RNAQ, and later return to interview Joana.

However, she claimed that after Delay obtained RNAQ’s contact details, communication ceased, and subsequent calls were not returned. The situation, she said, became more concerning when Delay later conducted an interview with RNAQ in April 2026 without featuring Joana.

Abena also argued that several claims made during the interview were inaccurate and that their main objective had been to secure an opportunity to respond.

She added that further attempts were made to reach Delay after the RNAQ interview, but they later realised that the matter had already been widely circulated online.

The claims have since added a new dimension to the ongoing public discussions surrounding the divorce and media coverage of the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh