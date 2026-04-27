Ghana's attacking challenges loom ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against strong opponents

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has shone as Ghana's top scorer with 18 goals this season

Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz faces the task of maximizing diverse attacking talents for success

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Ghana’s attacking concerns have become a major talking point for the Black Stars.

Goals will be decisive if Ghana hope to compete in a tough group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Antoine Semenyo has recorded impressive stats in the 2025/26 season. credit: Mike Egerton/PA, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Although Ghana boasts a pool of talented forwards playing across Europe and beyond, their current goal output this season has sparked concerns over the team’s attacking firepower.

With 45 days before the World Cup starts in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, YEN.com.gh analyses ten Ghanaian attackers and their contributions in the 2025/26 club campaign.

Antoine Semenyo – 18 Goals

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo leads the list after a brilliant season. The versatile forward has delivered 18 goals and six assists across all competitions, showing power, pace and composure in front of goal. He remains Ghana’s most in-form striker heading into the World Cup.

Semenyo heads into the 2026 World Cup as one of Ghana's most in-form players. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Twitter

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 12 Goals

Brandon Thomas-Asante comes in second after an impressive campaign with Coventry City. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 12 goals and provided four assists, highlighting his sharp finishing ability.

A recent injury has disrupted his momentum, but he remains a strong contender for the squad.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 9 Goals

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has enjoyed a productive season despite mainly operating from wide areas.

With nine goals and seven assists, the winger has shown creativity and flair, making him one of Ghana’s most dangerous attacking weapons.

Prince Adu – 7 Goals

Prince Adu has managed seven goals this season. The striker was trusted in recent friendlies, but injuries and inconsistent form have raised questions about whether he can lead the line at the highest level.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – 6 Goals

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has quietly put together a solid campaign with six goals. His pace and direct running offer something different, and he could be a valuable option in transition play.

Jordan Ayew – 5 Goals

Captain Jordan Ayew remains an important figure despite modest returns. Five goals and three assists may not be eye-catching, but his leadership and experience still make him a key part of Ghana’s plans.

Iñaki Williams – 3 Goals

Iñaki Williams has scored only three goals this season. While injuries have played a part, Ghana will hope the experienced forward can rediscover his sharpness before the tournament begins.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 3 Goals

Kamaldeen Sulemana has also registered three goals. Once tipped as a future star, the winger still has the talent to explode on the big stage if he can find consistency.

Caleb Ekuban – 3 Goals

Caleb Ekuban rounds off the group on three goals. The striker offers strength, pressing and experience, which could make him useful in certain tactical setups.

Christopher Bonsu Baah – 2 Goals

Christopher Bonsu Baah completes the top 10 with two goals, but his eight assists underline his creative quality. Though not a prolific scorer, he could still play an important supporting role.

Ghana may not have a single elite scorer, but they do possess variety in attack. New boss Carlos Queiroz must now find the right blend to maximise these options on football’s biggest stage.

5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.

Source: YEN.com.gh