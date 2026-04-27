Semenyo and the Top 9 Ghanaian Attackers Ranked by Goals This Season
- Ghana's attacking challenges loom ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against strong opponents
- Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has shone as Ghana's top scorer with 18 goals this season
- Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz faces the task of maximizing diverse attacking talents for success
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Ghana’s attacking concerns have become a major talking point for the Black Stars.
Goals will be decisive if Ghana hope to compete in a tough group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.
Although Ghana boasts a pool of talented forwards playing across Europe and beyond, their current goal output this season has sparked concerns over the team’s attacking firepower.
With 45 days before the World Cup starts in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, YEN.com.gh analyses ten Ghanaian attackers and their contributions in the 2025/26 club campaign.
Antoine Semenyo – 18 Goals
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo leads the list after a brilliant season. The versatile forward has delivered 18 goals and six assists across all competitions, showing power, pace and composure in front of goal. He remains Ghana’s most in-form striker heading into the World Cup.
Brandon Thomas-Asante – 12 Goals
Brandon Thomas-Asante comes in second after an impressive campaign with Coventry City. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 12 goals and provided four assists, highlighting his sharp finishing ability.
A recent injury has disrupted his momentum, but he remains a strong contender for the squad.
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 9 Goals
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has enjoyed a productive season despite mainly operating from wide areas.
With nine goals and seven assists, the winger has shown creativity and flair, making him one of Ghana’s most dangerous attacking weapons.
Prince Adu – 7 Goals
Prince Adu has managed seven goals this season. The striker was trusted in recent friendlies, but injuries and inconsistent form have raised questions about whether he can lead the line at the highest level.
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – 6 Goals
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has quietly put together a solid campaign with six goals. His pace and direct running offer something different, and he could be a valuable option in transition play.
Jordan Ayew – 5 Goals
Captain Jordan Ayew remains an important figure despite modest returns. Five goals and three assists may not be eye-catching, but his leadership and experience still make him a key part of Ghana’s plans.
Iñaki Williams – 3 Goals
Iñaki Williams has scored only three goals this season. While injuries have played a part, Ghana will hope the experienced forward can rediscover his sharpness before the tournament begins.
Kamaldeen Sulemana – 3 Goals
Kamaldeen Sulemana has also registered three goals. Once tipped as a future star, the winger still has the talent to explode on the big stage if he can find consistency.
Caleb Ekuban – 3 Goals
Caleb Ekuban rounds off the group on three goals. The striker offers strength, pressing and experience, which could make him useful in certain tactical setups.
Christopher Bonsu Baah – 2 Goals
Christopher Bonsu Baah completes the top 10 with two goals, but his eight assists underline his creative quality. Though not a prolific scorer, he could still play an important supporting role.
Ghana may not have a single elite scorer, but they do possess variety in attack. New boss Carlos Queiroz must now find the right blend to maximise these options on football’s biggest stage.
5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could drop
Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.
According to the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh