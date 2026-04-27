Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Semenyo and the Top 9 Ghanaian Attackers Ranked by Goals This Season
Football

Semenyo and the Top 9 Ghanaian Attackers Ranked by Goals This Season

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Ghana's attacking challenges loom ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against strong opponents
  • Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has shone as Ghana's top scorer with 18 goals this season
  • Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz faces the task of maximizing diverse attacking talents for success

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Ghana’s attacking concerns have become a major talking point for the Black Stars.

Goals will be decisive if Ghana hope to compete in a tough group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Antoine Semenyo goals 2025/26, Ghana forwards with most goals 2025/26, Black Stars attacking options, Ghana strikers ahead of 2026 World Cup, Ghana national team forwards stats, Black Stars goal scorers 2025/26, Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth goals
Antoine Semenyo has recorded impressive stats in the 2025/26 season. credit: Mike Egerton/PA, Black Stars
Source: Getty Images

Although Ghana boasts a pool of talented forwards playing across Europe and beyond, their current goal output this season has sparked concerns over the team’s attacking firepower.

With 45 days before the World Cup starts in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, YEN.com.gh analyses ten Ghanaian attackers and their contributions in the 2025/26 club campaign.

Read also

Andre Ayew debate: Are Ghana rushing to turn the page?

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Antoine Semenyo – 18 Goals

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo leads the list after a brilliant season. The versatile forward has delivered 18 goals and six assists across all competitions, showing power, pace and composure in front of goal. He remains Ghana’s most in-form striker heading into the World Cup.

Antoine Semenyo stats, Antoine Semenyo World Cup, Antoine Semenyo Man City goals, Ghana World Cup fixtures, Antoine Semenyo stats
Semenyo heads into the 2026 World Cup as one of Ghana's most in-form players. Image credit: Richard Sellers
Source: Twitter

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 12 Goals

Brandon Thomas-Asante comes in second after an impressive campaign with Coventry City. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 12 goals and provided four assists, highlighting his sharp finishing ability.

A recent injury has disrupted his momentum, but he remains a strong contender for the squad.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 9 Goals

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has enjoyed a productive season despite mainly operating from wide areas.

With nine goals and seven assists, the winger has shown creativity and flair, making him one of Ghana’s most dangerous attacking weapons.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Prince Adu – 7 Goals

Read also

"Ghana Can Produce Players Like Lamine Yamal": Prince Tagoe Claims

Prince Adu has managed seven goals this season. The striker was trusted in recent friendlies, but injuries and inconsistent form have raised questions about whether he can lead the line at the highest level.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – 6 Goals

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has quietly put together a solid campaign with six goals. His pace and direct running offer something different, and he could be a valuable option in transition play.

Jordan Ayew – 5 Goals

Captain Jordan Ayew remains an important figure despite modest returns. Five goals and three assists may not be eye-catching, but his leadership and experience still make him a key part of Ghana’s plans.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Iñaki Williams – 3 Goals

Iñaki Williams has scored only three goals this season. While injuries have played a part, Ghana will hope the experienced forward can rediscover his sharpness before the tournament begins.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 3 Goals

Kamaldeen Sulemana has also registered three goals. Once tipped as a future star, the winger still has the talent to explode on the big stage if he can find consistency.

Caleb Ekuban – 3 Goals

Caleb Ekuban rounds off the group on three goals. The striker offers strength, pressing and experience, which could make him useful in certain tactical setups.

Read also

Why Antoine Semenyo cannot afford to fail at the 2026 World Cup

Subscribe to watch new videos

Christopher Bonsu Baah – 2 Goals

Christopher Bonsu Baah completes the top 10 with two goals, but his eight assists underline his creative quality. Though not a prolific scorer, he could still play an important supporting role.

Ghana may not have a single elite scorer, but they do possess variety in attack. New boss Carlos Queiroz must now find the right blend to maximise these options on football’s biggest stage.

5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Ghana Black StarsWorld Cup
Hot:
Gcb bank atms Us releases list food Best senior high schools Austria ghana African wear styles