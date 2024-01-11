Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew, along with the Black Stars team, wore traditional kente cloth upon their arrival in Abidjan

In a video shared on social media, Jordan humorously expressed fatigue in wearing the traditional attire, using the pidgin term "ataya"

Several netizens who commented on the video expressed their shock at seeing Jordan speak of a joke

Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew made a few comments after wearing the traditional kente cloth on his arrival with other teammates in Abidjan.

When arriving at Abidjan, the Black Stars and the technical team donned the traditional kente fabric with the local slippers.

Before they left Ghana for Ivory Coast, they were photographed wearing all-white kaftans.

Jordan Ayew in his kente arriving with his teammates in Abidjan for 2023 AFCON Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a short video shared on X, formally Twitter by @GhanaBlackstars, Jordan Ayew jokingly expressed his tiredness in wearing the cloth.

“Charley ataya, ataya,” he said.

What he said in pidgin meant he was tired of wearing the cloth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Many people commented that this was their first time hearing Jordan speak or joke. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments below:

@Asto19744 said:

he taya before the tournament go start seff weii

@nickirich14 wrote:

He should come home

@Agy66989840Eric said:

You pple are not there to sell any gud football there u can’t bring the cup home jxt sell our rich and gud culture there too u say u taya when u wear (fugu) to World Cup did u say u taya ? Cox fugu is from north and u re northerner don’t let e Ashanti’s descend on u

@filagaat wrote:

C how the management stress them with the kante

@phrydae_ said:

Let me bookmark this, I'll come back to it after our first game

@wys_1 asked:

Ah Jordan dey talk?

@Donpico419 wrote:

You people do saaa Jordan talk

@EleazarEdem said:

Like am I the only one who is hearing Jordan speak for the first time

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh