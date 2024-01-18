Chef Faila of GWR cook-a-thon has predicted a win for Ghana in their match against Egypt

According to her, Ghana is capable of beating Egypt by scoring a whopping ten goals against them

Faila was in the studios of TV3 where she went for an interview

Chef Failatu of cook-a-thon fame says she is confident that the men from Ghana can beat the team from Egypt.

According to her, Ghana can score up to ten goals in their second AFCON game against Egypt.

AFCON 2023: Chef Faila says Ghana will win. Credit: @blackstarsofghana and @failabdulrazak

Source: Instagram

Faila supports Black Stars

Faila went to the studios of TV3 for an interview. She spoke extensively about her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon which is still pending review by the GWR team.

Commenting on the Black Stars game against Egypt, Faila expressed optimism that Ghana could score up to ten goals against Egypt.

Faila's confidence was evident as she went to the studios of TV3 in a black Ghana jersey, sporting her support for the country.

She was however doubtful because she said the referee is likely to cheat for Egypt, making it impossible for Black Stars to sustain the ten goals. The issue of cheating was an allegation a fan also made earlier about Ghana's game against Cape Verde.

Faila added that whether or not Ghana wins against Egypt, she would remain an ardent fan

Faila also spoke about the duration of her cook-a-thon, stating that even though she initially planned to do 120 hours, she extended it to 227 hours because there were a lot of people looking up to her and supporting her.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Fans seem to disagree with Faila.

phredwin said:

Madam,you know black stars always use calculation in playing football .y3 de calculation na 3hy3 10 goals. They should go and ask the teams that have the track record of scoring many goal what they do. Hwe3

adomasante said:

Chef please stick to your cooking. We beg

bineykobby said:

Wei y3 asem mtswww

goldenpappy15 said:

We all know you are tired and you need to rest a while before coming out to speak. We forgive you

Chef Faila Says She Started Cook-a-thon Application Before Afua Asantewaa's Sing-a-thon

In another story, Chef Faila said she started her cook-a-thon preparations long before Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon. She told Cookie on TV3's New Day that she applied for the record before Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon. Afua also tried to set a new record for the longest singing session by an individual.

She said she had the idea of doing the cooking challenge since June 2023, but it took her a lot of time and effort to prepare and apply for it.

Source: YEN.com.gh