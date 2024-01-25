Inaki Williams was part of the Black Stars squad selected for this year's AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

The player flew directly from Abidjan to Spain immediately after the Black Stars crashed out of the tournament

His first goal for the club got him in high spirits, considering the unexpected goal drought he experienced in the AFCON tournament

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams was whisked away by Atheltic Bilbao on a private jet from Cote d'Ivoire to Spain a few hours after , which has triggered the dismissal of the team's coach, Chris Hughton.

The prolific goal scorer from Athletic Bilbao registered no goal on his AFCON debut for Ghana, surprising scores of Ghanaians who had high hopes for the striker.

In celebration of his first goal after Ghana's AFCON exit, Inaki authored a cryptic post online about his goalscoring potential.

Inaki celebrates his first club goal after AFCON

Inaki Williams was brought in as a substitute in the second half of Athletic Club's quarter-final Copa Del Ray game against Barcelona.

In the 107th minute, the Black Stars striker converted a pass served him as he made his signature run into Barcelona's 18-yard box.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian forward also set his brother, Nico Williams, up for another goal as they beat Barcelona by four goals to two.

Inaki already has ten goals in all competitions this season for his club, Atheltic Bilbao this season.

After the club game, Inaki Williams shared a post online saying, "A door closes and a window opens. Reality surpasses fiction. Destiny is destiny.... thank you Lord. Day of glory."

Netizens react to Inaki's explosive performance after Ghana's AFCON exit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Inaki's goal and assist against Barcelona, having played for only 30 minutes.

@Ch_andoh said:

Indeed he proved to Ghana he is not the problem in the team, if the right decisions are made he would score.

@kofi_paha wrote:

So he can do all this. So why he no do same in the National team

@SackBontaleAFC noted:

I’m happy but it saddens my heart to see how good a player he is and we have a bunch of players n coaches that I can say bodily have no idea of what dey do and how to use this dude … ‍♂️ jahGuide

@theniianno added:

This guy make I shy roff . Player paa

Black Stars arrive in Ghana after AFCON exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Black Stars' arrival in Ghana after they crashed out of the ongoing AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

While some players like Inaki Williams took direct flights back to their clubs, the Ayew brothers, Gideon Mensah and a few other players were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport interacting with some fans who went there to welcome them.

