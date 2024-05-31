Asamoah Gyan Speaks On Dede Ayew Being Dropped From Black Stars Squad

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has spoken on the omission of Andre Ayew from the latest Black Stars squad

Ayew was left out of Ghana's 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo announced his squad for the upcoming games at a press conference at the GFA headquarters on May 29, 2024

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has said he understands reports of Andre Ayew being upset following his axing from the latest Black Stars squad.

Gyan believes Ayew's disappointment with the news was normal.

The former Black Stars striker also called for support for Black Stars Coach Otto Addo.

Addo confirmed Ayew didn't agree with the decision to leave him out, with reports claiming the 34-year-old is unhappy.

"If it was me, I wouldn't be happy which is a normal thing but at the end of the day the coach has made the decision so we have to just support," he said speaking on Joy Sports' Game Plan.

Addo did not explain why he excluded Ayew from the 26-man squad to play in the World Cup qualifiers match.

He declined to provide specifics when asked about Ayew, stating that he spoke about his decision with the Black Stars Captain for a long time.

Ayew plays for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 19 appearances. However, that does not seem enough to retain his place within the squad.

The Black Stars will travel to Bamako on June 6 to face Mali before returning to Kumasi for the home game against the Central African Republic.

Otto Addo Names Arsenal Player Thomas Partey As Black Stars Captain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will lead the team against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo revealed this during a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's new position and Dede Ayew's absence from the team.

