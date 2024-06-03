Three people were arrested following a clash at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024

The clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes

Ato Koomson, son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, was stabbed in his chest during the violence

Three people were arrested following a clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The suspects have been identified as Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah.

According to a police statement, they were arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

One shotgun was retrieved from their vehicle, and police say they are assisting with investigations.

In all, four people were wounded after the violence broke out around 5 am on June 2.

The clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

During the violence, Ato Koomson, son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, was stabbed in his chest and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Some three members of the NDC were also injured and placed on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The transfer of votes and the application for proxy voting started on May 30 and will run until June 14, 2024. The replacement of Voter ID Cards will also run until Friday, June 14, 2024.

Violence during voters registration

YEN.com.gh reported that there was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024

The clash occurred during the first day of the voters registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

Also, there was gunfire at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, was also arrested for alleged involvement in disturbances at Kukuom during the registration exercise.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

