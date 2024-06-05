Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with YFM, recounted how he bought a car engine for GH¢100 after signing for Liberty Professionals in 2004

The retired football star said he made the purchase from the GH¢250 signing-on fee he received after signing for the club

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise at how cheap things were 20 years back, lamenting how badly the Ghanaian economy had fallen

Former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with YFM, reminisced about his early career days. Gyan shared a story from 2004 when he signed with Liberty Professionals.

Gyan revealed that he bought a car engine for GH¢100 from the GH¢250 signing-on fee he received, an amount that was supposed to be GH¢500, but he only received half.

Asamoah Gyan, who was starting his career, said he used part of his signing bonus to make this purchase as a vehicle he got from his elder brother Baffour had a faulty engine and needed replacement. The price of GH¢100 for a car engine was significant at the time but seems astonishingly low today.

This revelation has surprised many Ghanaians, illustrating how much the economy has changed over the past 20 years. The cost of living has increased dramatically, and such a purchase would be impossible at that price now.

Ghanaians have expressed frustration over the economic decline, comparing today’s struggles with the more manageable cost of living in the early 2000s.

Asamoah Gyan gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cris Prince Fulani said:

That time it was a big money and the salary was very okay

SparbyReal_TV wrote:

Engine 100gh in 2004 what is going on I’m Ghana now hmmmmm

Perfect Stitch Fashion said:

So Jx a few years ago 100 cedis could buy an engine?

