Ghana's vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the Black Stars in Kumasi as they prepared to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Vice President, who is currently on a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, is believed to have pledged a GH₵ 500k donation to the Black Stars.

Partey's speech during the vice president's visit earned him significant praise among his peers and fans on social media.

Partey petitions Bawumia for a better stadium

Thomas Partey was named the Black Stars' new captain after Andre Ayew was dropped from Otto Addo's new squad for the World Cup Qualifiers double-header.

As the team's new captain, Thomas Partey addressed the Vice President on behalf of his teammates.

The Arsenal star recounted the Black Stars' struggles with the state of Ghana's national stadiums.

"We have one request. We are asking for a good stadium because we want to play better football," Partey noted in his speech.

The football star also expressed the team's readiness to win their upcoming game against the Central African Republic.

Netizens hail Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Thomas Partey's request to the Bawumia.

@__Steeze1 said:

Bawumia go soak all this then later advise President say make he build cathedral

@Nana_Bamfi wrote:

As ive always said Dede Ayew shouldn’t be made to come near the NT ever again! These are some of the things a captain should seek for when he meets the authorities but that guy is only interested in clapping and taking pics !

@benkymens commented:

Bold call by Partey. Sad part is that Baweezy and Mustapha Yusif will not heed to that call.

@favoredddd remarked:

This is what the national team should be doing….advocating for things that will safeguard the future of football in Ghana for all potential Ghanaian footballers

@FelixRomark added:

Nice on Partey. We play at one of the worst stadiums in Africa.

Yaw Dabo storms the Black Stars camp in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an entourage, including Yaw Dabo, had stormed the Black Stars camp in Kumasi.

The coach was impressed by Dabo's strides with his team. He promised Dabo to return the favour by visiting his soccer academy.

