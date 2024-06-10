West Ham United are rooting for Mohammed Kudus ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifier against CAR

The team's social media pages shared a photo of the Black Stars ace with a Twi caption to wish him well

The post triggered excitement among Ghanaians on the page, as some wondered if the admin was a Ghanaian

West Ham United are excited for Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars as they face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their crucial World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars face CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in their fourth Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As has become the norm, Kudus is expected to be one of Ghana's star men, and his club is rooting for him.

In a social media post, the English Premier League side wished their midfielder well ahead of the game.

West Ham wished the Europa League Goal of the Season winner well and went the extra mile to make the post special by writing in Twi, one of Ghana's most popular languages.

Sharing the player's photo on Instagram, they captioned:

"Kudus & @GhanaBlackstars are in World Cup qualifier action tonight as they face Central African Republic Mema wo tiri nkwa, Mo! ."

Ghanaians react to West Ham's Twi message.

The message from West Ham to Kudus triggered loads of reactions from Ghanaians on their timeline. Many joked that the page admin was from Ghana.

@0panaa_1 said:

Admin be Ghanaian I swear

@al_varo777 said:

Who taught you the Twi?

@Theojackson92 said:

Admin with some Twi lessons

@NiiKwameDennis said:

A big club like west ham dey write Twi but Edem, Nii and Akurugu and co vex when we say Twi should be our official language

@JoshuaAdem1 said:

West Ham United is putting in good efforts to grow their FAN base in Ghana. I think it's really working ❤️⚒️

@FredrickAnokye3 said:

WestHam, we really appreciate how you promote Mo Kudus, and we are very grateful

Bawumia visits Black Stars ahead of the CAR game

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the Black Stars ahead of the CAR game.

Black Stars' new captain, Thomas Partey, addressed the vice president and requested a standard football stadium.

Partey's speech during the vice president's visit impressed scores of fans who took to social media to hail him.

Source: YEN.com.gh