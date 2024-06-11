Kudus has triggered reactions online after he took to social media to have a banter with some Ghanaians over his performance

He lashed out at them for criticising him for his performance in Ghana's game against Central African Republic

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post have expressed unhappiness over his act

West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has incurred the displeasure of some Ghanaians following his remarks on social media after Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.

This comes after the 23-year-old took to X to reply and hurl invectives at some Ghanaians who raised concerns about his performance in that game.

Ghanaians call out Kudus for his social media comments Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Ghanaian journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo took to X to share screenshots of some of the comments the West Ham player made in reaction to the criticisms.

The move by Kudus has drawn widespread condemnation from football-loving fans, many of whom find his act as a display of intolerance and disrespect to Ghanaians who have cheered him on over the years.

At the time of writing the report, the post had received over 142,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the move by Kudus

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions, with many calling out the West Ham player.

Emmanuel Fosu-Mensah indicated:

Then what should Dede do? Why ddnt he ask Ghanaians to stop praising him when he was playing well? He was playing selfish and the same Ghanaians now criticized him, he gets angry??He should just learn to take criticisms in good faith. We haven’t been fair to Dede and Jordan paa.

@Oscario_2 indicated:

He is acting like a hero in the team masa Dede koraa didn't get the respect he deserves

@thisisjoey3 added:

The way he plays for the Blackstars is not nice. Who does he think he is ???

@Kwame_wanye stated:

Enough of what? Simple thing about the game : dribble or handle the ball when necessary, pass for team work.Why angry cos of advice from the supports:the stakeholders: the customers. He is not to play for himself but for Ghana. And Ghana has spoken.

@AhafoJMBa indicated:

Kudus is very important to set up of black stars, but that doesn’t mean that he’s also far from criticism. When the glory days came we shared in his memories hence the need for him to also up his game as we’re not seeing the Kudus we all knew some months ago. Thank you

@EdudjiJ stated:

Very needless, he's not above criticism. Where from that pride and big boy feeling.

