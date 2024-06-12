Players and coaching staff of FC Nordsjælland have praised their assistant coach, Michael Essien, for his impact on the club

In a video making rounds on social media, the coach of the club expressed his admiration for the former Ghanaian international

Some of the players were also full of praise for Michael Essien, with most of them describing him as humble and humorous

Players and staff of Danish football club FC Nordsjælland have heaped praises on Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien.

Speaking to their club's media, players and staff of FC Nordsjælland lauded Michaal Essien's bubbly character, which is having a great impact on the team.

Michael Essien (left), FC Nordsjælland players (middle) and the head coach (right). Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the head coach of the club, Johannes Hoff Throup, expressed great admiration and respect for the former Ghanaian international.

Johannes Hoff Throup said he enjoys working with Michael as his assistant at FC Nordsjælland, adding that his role as a player development coach has bore great fruits for the club.

"He is humble, respectful and has a great sense of humour, if I would say," he said.

Some of the players who spoke in the video posted on TikTok by the Right To Dream Academy were also full of praise for their assistant coach.

Words like "mentor, appreciative, humble, funny, strong, legend, and happiness," run through the description of the players when they were asked to talk about Micheal briefly.

"He is always smiling, I have never seen him mad," one of the players under his wing said.

Michael Essien has been with FC Nordsjælland for a while now since retiring from active football, working as an assistant coach in charge of player development.

Essien, as he is affectionately called by Ghanaian football fans, started his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana before moving to Europe in 2000. He played for FC Bastia, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.

Towards the twilight of his career, Michael played for clubs like Panathinaikos, and Sabail FK in the Azerbaijan Premier League before joining FC Nordsjælland in August 2020.

Below is the video shared on TikTok by @right2dream:

Michael Essien turns down the Black Stars job after Otto Addo recommended him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien turned down an offer to join the Black Stars coaching staff as first assistant to Otto Addo.

He reportedly told officials of the Ghana Football Association that he was not ready for the role after new head coach Otto Addo recommended him.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh