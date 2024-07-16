Kylian Mbappe has expressed his willingness to play any position across Real Madrid's front line next season

Mbappe finally got his dream move last month after years of speculation that he would dump French giants PSG

At least 80,000 fans thronged Santiago Bernabeu to witness the unveiling of their new number 9 in person

Kylian Mbappe has declared his willingness to play any position in Real Madrid's attack as directed by manager Carlo Ancelotti next season.

The 25-year-old officially joined Los Blancos on July 1 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, concluding seven successful years at the Parc des Princes, the first on loan from Monaco.

Real Madrid's new signing, Kylian Mbappe, is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Image: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Fresh off the Euro 2024 finals, Mbappe was warmly welcomed in Madrid on Tuesday afternoon, per The Guardian.

With his transfer to Madrid confirmed earlier this summer, questions emerged about how he would fit into an attacking lineup that includes left-winger Vinicius Junior, as well as stars like Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

During his first press conference following his unveiling, Mbappe addressed these speculations, asserting his readiness to play wherever needed by Ancelotti.

"Wherever the manager wants," Mbappe told the media in fluent Spanish via Tribuna.

"I can play in any of the three forward positions. I've done it at PSG, Monaco, and with the national team. For me, it's not a debate. I just want to be on the pitch and help Real Madrid."

Mbappe explains his ambitious plans for Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Mbappe opened up on his ambitious vision for Real Madrid at his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his debut speech as a Madrid player, the former AS Monaco prodigy articulated his aspirations and determination to accomplish significant feats with the club.

Mbappe voiced his goal of integrating and thriving at what he views as the premier club globally, underscoring his eagerness to enrich its illustrious legacy.

Mbappe to 'copy' Ronaldo at Real Madrid

At the same time, YEN.com.gh has reported that Mbappe is expected to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's routine at his new club.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever feature for Los Blancos, scoring 450 goals in nine seasons at the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a special fitness program that has enabled him to remain in top shape throughout his career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh