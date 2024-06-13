Football sensation Charles Herrmann has reportedly joined Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach

The youngster was part of Germany's U17 FIFA World Cup winning team last year in Indonesia

He is also believed to be the son of former Black Stars legend and coach CK Akonnor

Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach has completed the signing of teenage sensation Charles Herrmann.

The 18-year-old German-born Ghanaian winger joins the team after his impressive stint with Dortmund's youth side.

His older sister shared the news online, expressing her pride in Charles signing his first professional contract.

CK Akonnor's son signs his first professional contract

Charles Herrmann is believed to be the son of Ghanaian football legend CK Akonnor. His sister, Schia, the musician, posted Charles' milestone online, saying,

My baby brother just signed his first professional football contract at 18 years old with Borussia Mönchengladbach. God is so good.

A report announcing Charles Herrmann's signing indicates that the youngster is expected to initially continue his development in the lower ranks at Gladbach and naturally take up higher tasks.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Director of the Youth Performance Center said,

He has a good left foot, is strong at dribbling and always creates goal-scoring opportunities with his dynamism.”

Charles' father, CK Akonnor also played in the German top flight during his active football days. He was once the captain of the Wolfsburg team and transitioned to become a coach for the Black Stars between 2019 and 2021.

Despite CK Akonnor's strides in Ghana, the coach has established his unwillingness to force his son to play for the Black Stars.

Charles Herrmann has already begun to cut his teeth in the German National team system. He was part of the German team that won the U17 Fifa World Cup in Indonesia.

