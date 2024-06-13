Two of the most valuable African players in the world for the 2023–24 football season are Ghanaian football sensations Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra

The list was compiled by the International Centre for Sports Studies, popularly called CIES

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has been recognized as the world's second most valuable African player.

Mohammed Kudus, signed by English Premier League side West Ham for 44.5 million euros, is currently valued at 89.6 million euros.

According to CIES Football Observatory, Mohammed Kudus is the second-most valuable African player in the world.

Kudus and Nicholas Jackson are among the top 10 most valuable African players. Photo credit: @kudus_mohammed.

Source: Instagram

The first player on the list is Chelsea striker Nicholas, whose estimated value is 99.3 million euros.

After two great seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie, when he established himself as one of the league's finest players, the Black Stars player moved to West Ham United from Dutch powerhouse Ajax last summer.

In his first season with West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus shone with remarkable performances that cemented him as a fan favourite and established him as one of the league's most promising young players.

The Ghanaian star's worth has suddenly skyrocketed. He finished his first season in the English Premier League with eight goals and six assists.

Kudus Mohammed's incredible goal for West Ham

West Ham star Kudus Mohammed won over his fans with his incredible goal.

Some social media users have commented on the Most Valuable African player list trending online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Revnii stated:

If Nicholas Jackson is among the least and not just being among the least, however he's the most expensive Africa player right now, I can say with all certainty that IT IS NOT TRUE

elton_kofi_perk stated:

Jackson ankasa he dey carry grace cos ah

awuah_simon stated:

Nicolas Jackson is a joke

rich_dollar_bills stated:

Nigerian people will always be a follower of Ghanaians

kwabena_fianku_awuku stated:

How then value Nicholas Jackson at 99.3 .. na waa ooh

lebronpablo69 stated:

Jackson own is an error

Slytimnim stated:

Jackson and Boniface is a joke

iamtonykroos_ stated:

How did Osimhen get that price

_bekoe stated:

Jackson

the_hotnews_ stated:

Nigerians left the convo. Who ever valued Jackson at 99.3 million is an id!ot.

