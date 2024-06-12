The video of Countryman Songo assessing Ghana's game against the Central African Republic has gone viral

He said that Jordan Ayew should be named as the captain of the Black Stars instead of Thomas Partey

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Outspoken Ghanaian sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has opined that Jordan Ayew should have been named the captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Countryman Songo, speaking on his afternoon radio programme, said that in the absence of the substantive captain, Dede Ayew, the Crystal Palace forward should lead the team instead of Thomas Partey.

He also questioned Thomas Partey's devotion and leadership capabilities and wondered why the Arsenal midfielder was given the armband ahead of Jordan Ayew.

Labelling Jordan Ayew as Ghana's best player, Countryman Songo hailed the 32-year-old for scoring a hattrick against the Central African Republic.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 150 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on Country Man Songo's comments about the Black Stars' captaincy issue.

Dfresh stated:

I think GFA should give country man Zongo the Black Stars team to coach for just two friendly games

Ricardo Gordon commented:

Why GFA do not appoint this guy to coach our national team because he dey talk too much why

MysticalJnr09 indicated:

Thomas Partey didn’t deserve to be Captain. His not willing to play for Ghana

mikeoseishika reacted:

You behave as if u dnt watch futbol. These chances he got are easier to score than waste. Let's be serious for once.

Kwabena_Enock replied:

I support these man partey don't deserve the Campton truly speaking

KWAME AMOAH PEPRAH (K.P) added:

I support the aspect that Partey is not committed to the black stars for him to be captain, even if it is not Jordan they should give to Djiku or Kudus or any other person not Partey

