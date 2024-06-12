Black Stars: Countryman Songo Hails Jordan Ayew, Says He Should Be Made The Captain
Outspoken Ghanaian sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has opined that Jordan Ayew should have been named the captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Countryman Songo, speaking on his afternoon radio programme, said that in the absence of the substantive captain, Dede Ayew, the Crystal Palace forward should lead the team instead of Thomas Partey.
He also questioned Thomas Partey's devotion and leadership capabilities and wondered why the Arsenal midfielder was given the armband ahead of Jordan Ayew.
Labelling Jordan Ayew as Ghana's best player, Countryman Songo hailed the 32-year-old for scoring a hattrick against the Central African Republic.
Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on Country Man Songo's comments about the Black Stars' captaincy issue.
Dfresh stated:
I think GFA should give country man Zongo the Black Stars team to coach for just two friendly games
Why GFA do not appoint this guy to coach our national team because he dey talk too much why
Thomas Partey didn’t deserve to be Captain. His not willing to play for Ghana
mikeoseishika reacted:
You behave as if u dnt watch futbol. These chances he got are easier to score than waste. Let's be serious for once.
Kwabena_Enock replied:
I support these man partey don't deserve the Campton truly speaking
KWAME AMOAH PEPRAH (K.P) added:
I support the aspect that Partey is not committed to the black stars for him to be captain, even if it is not Jordan they should give to Djiku or Kudus or any other person not Partey
Jordan Ayew receives Golden Boot for reaching 100 caps for Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has awarded Jordan Ayew for earning his 100th Ghanaian international cap.
The Crystal Palace forward became the third player from Ghana to accomplish the record, and the football governing body awarded him a Golden Boot.
He now ranks sixth among all-time top scorers for the Black Stars.
