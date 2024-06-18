Mario Balotelli has been captured in a video speaking the Asante Twi while chilling with Kofi Filipo

In a video making rounds on social media, the former Italian national team forward could be heard saying hello to Ghanaians in their local language

Many Ghanaians who came across the video were excited to see one of them speaking their language

Italian football star Mario Balotelli has got many Ghanaians excited after he was captured in a video speaking Twi, one of the most popular local languages in Ghana.

In the video making rounds on social media, Balotelli was spotted with Kofi Filipo, a popular Twi-speaking Italian on social media, in a car endearing himself to Ghanaians with his attempt at the local language.

Kofi Filipo, who has lived in Ghana since his teens, began the conversation by greeting Ghanaians in the Asante Twi.

Mario Balotelli, who has a Ghanaian lineage, also greeted Ghanaians by saying "Ghana fuo mɛ do mo", which means "I love you Ghanaians".

This is the second time Balotelli, who plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey, has been spotted speaking the Twi language.

In the previous instance, Balotelli while playing a videogame with his daughter, said "Kwasia", meaning "stupid”, to express his disappointment at losing the game.

The video created a buzz online

Just like the previous video, this latest one also created a buzz on social media among Ghanaians who seemed excited to hear Balotelli speak their dialect.

They flooded the comments section of the video posted on TikTok by @zeegod29, some of which have been compiled below.

@Braun stun said:

"None of us will see 3024. Rest in peace to all of us in advance."

@ThE WANDA replied:

"I support him bro, his career would have been ended if he choose to play for Ghana."

@REDMAN said:

"No bi him say he don’t even know if there’s a country called Ghana."

@pierr buoyant commented:

"that's my super Mario, the no nonese man ...love him with passion."

@Energie also commented:

"He’s a Ghanaian from Konongo,his mum used to pay us a visit whenever she comes to Konongo,Aunty Rose."

@SURVIVOR had this to say:

"I once met his dad at Suame roundabout ."

Mario Balotelli spotted at Kuami Eugene & Kidi concert in Vicenza

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Mario Balotelli graced the Havoccity Afro Festival in Vicenza, Italy.

The concert that was held in Vicenza, Italy, had Ghana's Kuami Eugene and Kidi as well as Nigeria's Davido as top performers.

YEN.com.gh's checks revealed that Ghanaians were highly impressed with the video showing how Balotelli pulled up.

