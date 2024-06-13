Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Salisu received a rousing welcome back to the Aboabo Zongo in Kumasi, where his career was nurtured

A large convoy of cars and motorbikes escorted Salisu, as he toured his community meeting and greeting his kinsmen and fans

He presented some of his autographed AS Monaco jerseys to a few of his community members

The Black Stars of Ghana stormed Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024, for the FIFA World Cup match day four qualifier against the Central African Republic.

After the game, which ended 4-3 in favour of the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, some of the players took the opportunity to touch base with their local communities and fans.

Mohammed Salisu, a Black Stars and AS Monaco defender, visited the Aboabo Zongo in Kumasi, where it all started for him, to meet and greet some of his old pals and engage with the community members.

In a video making rounds on social media, the Black Stars defender was warmly received by his Kumasi Zongo kinsmen and fans in grand style.

A large convoy, comprising cars and motorbikes, welcomed the AS Monaco defender back to his roots, following him around wherever he visited in the community.

Mohammed Salisu later graced an inter-Zongo football competition which was held at the Baba Salu Park in Aboabo Middle B.

After he left the football gala, Salisu later visited a popular base in Kumasi to catch up with some of his childhood friends and mates. He presented them with autographed AS Monaco jerseys.

The Zongos love their own

The reception he received showed the admiration his Kumasi Zongo kinsmen have for him and how proud they are of his achievement, rising from the slums to play for top clubs in Europe.

Netizens who saw the video of Salisu's rousing welcome admired how the Zongos showed love to one of their own.

YEN.com.gh gather some of the reactions.

@Farouk_Caliph said:

"Zongo will show you love."

@Sa’eed Kovacic Media also said:

"Anyone who enjoyed what Salisu did should give him a thumbs up, please.|"

@Gina commented:

"He went to visit his uncle Poncho at Zongo."

Jordan Ayew's Hat-Trick secures victory for Black Stars against CAR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars secured a 4-3 narrow win in Kumasi against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Jordan Ayew scored thrice, bolstering the Black Stars to the top of their World Cup qualifiers group.

Jordan's hat-trick happens to be historic for the Black Stars and the player's career.

