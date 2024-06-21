Black Stars forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been spotted in town having fun with famous TikToker, Asafo Powers

In the TikTok video, Asafo Powers and another young man cracked some jokes which forced Kamaldeen into laughter

Many people online praised Kamaldeen for his humility after they chanced on his video vibing with Asafo Powers

Ghanaian football star, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been spotted in town chilling with popular TikTok content creator Asafo Powers.

Asafo Powers, known for his hilarious content style of mimicking former Ghana Premier League star Jonathan Sowa, was seen having a good time with Kamaldeen and another young man.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Asafo Powers and another guys Photo credit: @asafopowers51/TikTok & @kamaldeenho10/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The famous TkToker and the unidentified young man harangued Kamaldeen Sulemana with accolades as he stood beside them close to his Range Rover car.

While the duo continued hailing him, Kamaldeen, who at this point was overwhelmed with the accolades, burst out laughing.

"We are here with the best player, he plays for Southampton, he is called Kamaldeen," Asafo Powers said.

Most of the Black Stars players have been spotted having fun with their friends and family across the country after featuring in World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who played both games against Mali and the CAR, recently visited his hometown in Techiman to meet and greet his kinsmen.

Netizens hail them

Netizens who came across the video of Asafo Powers and Kamaldeen hailed them with some describing the football star as the "best player".

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video posted on TikTok by @asafopowers51.

@21_yagye_sika reacted:

"Kamaldeen good pass kudus and rest of Ghana players."

@Agenda replied:

"That was years ago after his injury and red card he need to work hard cos he is a very talented player can dribble pass kudus."

@Daniel Riches also reacted:

"He’s very quiet."

@Mashelty234 said:

"Kamaldeen my favorite player in the world the best dribler in the world how I wish arsenal could sign you."

@hajia_sharifhat4 also said:

"Techiman our star boi bi that."

Kamaldeen Sulemana visits Techiman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and Southampton attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana has visited his friends and family in his hometown.

He was spotted in a video observing a football match at the Zongo LA Park in Techiman.

Kamaldeen, who grew up in Techiman, exchanged pleasantries with some of the community members present at the football game.

