Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has reportedly neglected some football fans at Nima after he visited his childhood home.

In a trending video on TikTok, the West Ham United star was captured driving through the Nima highway while the fans chased after him

After he refused to pull over to speak to the fans, one of them climbed the car to sleep on his front car bonnet but the footballer never stopped as he kept moving.

West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has paid homage to his childhood home, Nima, in the inner city of Accra.

Mohammed Kudus grew up in Nima before moving to the Right to Dream Academy in the Eastern Region, where his talent was further developed into the player he is today.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Mohammed Kudus had returned home to his people to pay homage to the community that discovered and nurtured his talent.

The Ghanaian international was seen driving his black Lamborghini Urus through the Nima highway with a sea of football fans running after his car while pleading with him to pull over and speak to them.

However, the West Ham United player kept driving, prompting one of the fans to jump on the front bonnet of his car, an act which did not move the footballer to pull over.

"Kudus sayaa, Kudus sayaa, Kudus sayaa," (meaning Kudus stop or pull over) the fans shouted in Hausa.

One of the fans, identified as Abdul Basit, who shot the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, took to his TikTok page to express his disappointment for not being able to see his community's icon.

"The whole nima football star Muhammad Kudus comes to visit his childhood area after some vacations and no matter how his people try to come close to him to show him love if to the extend of climbing his car so they can stop him.. what kudus right for neglecting his people like this? #newsound tho KUDUS SAYAAAAAA," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Football fans react to the video.

The video posted by Abdul Basit on his TikTok page, @basitsmfboss, attracted reactions from some football fans. Below are reactions to the video.

@Menz gold said:

"This boy no Dey give money."

@Chorkor Mantse replied:

"Every one is talking about him e no dey give at all."

@cited also said:

"Him stopping is not the best thing but at least can throw some money in the air."

@spiritozaza06 wrote:

"those people saying he should throw money in our hometown it's a form of disrespect so don't be too harsh on him."

West Ham fan appeals to Kudus to stay at the club

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a West Ham United fan has expressed concern over the availability of Mohammed Kudus for next season.

The young man expressed worry that the player might leave the club and urged him to stay.

He then praised Mohammed Kudus, adding that he hopes the young Ghanaian player will stay at the club and continue to play for them next season.

