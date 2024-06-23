A video of Ghanaian player André Dede Ayew training has surfaced on social media and got many talking

The video shared on TikTok showcases the Black Stars player flaunting his football skills at the training session

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they took to the comment section to express mixed reactions

Black Stars player André Morgan Rami Ayew, popularly known as Dede Ayew, has caused a stir online after a video of him displaying his football prowess surfaced online.

The player was captured during a training session training vigorously, leaving many of his fans nostalgic.

Despite his absence from recent Black Stars matches following Otto Addo's decision to exempt him from the World Cup qualifiers, the player has been consistent with his training sessions.

In the recent TikTok video, the Black Stars captain was filmed wearing a blue outfit at a training ground with some unidentified players.

The video has since gone viral with over 5,000 views, 4066 and 83 views.

Watch the video below:

Netizen divided over Dede Ayew's training session

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video. Some hailed the renowned player's exceptional football skills and called for his return to the pitch, while others called for his retirement.

@jaygordy wrote:

"Eeeiii Dede speaks Ga ? Wow I'm very impressed. He was born in France."

@Phredybill wrote:

"Point of correction,”Former Black Stars Captain."

@The Big One wrote:

"Cy3 training ay3 den."

@Morris Riis Nii Laryea wrote:

"Pls his time is up.paid his over dues....pls rest."

@Nana Kankam wrote:

"We need u Dede."

@Steveelorm wrote:

"Dnt worry bro rest small ok u hv done what u can."

