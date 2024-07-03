Followers of the Saudi Pro League have pleaded with Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus to make a bold switch to the Middle East

Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who are said to have tabled a $300K a week offer to the Ghanaian

Mohammed Kudus' release clause of £89m with West Ham United has expired, meaning Al-Ittihad, would have to enter into a negotiation with the player's club if they are earnest about signing him

Fans of the Suadi Pro League side have begged Ghana and West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus to switch to the Middle East this summer.

The fans flooded the comment section of Mohammed Kudus' post on X, where he expressed gratitude after being named the Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football League on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus Photo credit: @hemoo_d1 & @abdlh4l/X

Source: Twitter

Al-Ittihad have reportedly tabled a $300K a week offer to Mohammed Kudus in a bid to entice him away from the English Premier League.

The Black Stars player has an £89m release clause in his West Ham contract which expired on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

In the report linking Mohammed Kudus to the Saudi Pro-League, Al-Ittihad has also tabled $150m to West Ham for the Ghanaian signature.

The $300K weekly deal is very tempting, however, Mohammed Kudus, who is 23, has enough time to decide on his future.

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, who left Sunderland FC to play for Al Ain in the Middle East between 2011 to 2015, has reportedly said that Kudus has a tough decision to make regarding the Al-Ittihad offer.

“If is true, it would be a tough decision and I cannot decide for him, it depends on his people. He is young but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion football it is business," he reportedly said.

Reactions to Kudus' post by Saudi Pro League fans

Below are some reactions from fans of the Saudi Pro League in the comment section of Mohammed Kudus' post after winning the Ghanaian Footballer of the Year Award:

@welly27__ wrote

"Come to @ittihad_en. #KudusToIttihad."

@hemoo_d1 also wrote

"Come to Al-Ittihad Saudi Club, please."

@abdlh4l said:

"Come on Al Hilal."

@FaisalMov also said

"Come to Al Ittihad Mohammed."

Below is the post the Saudi Pro League fans reacted to.

Kudus speaks after picking 2 awards at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars talisman Mohammed Kudus dropped a powerful message on his social media pages.

This comes after he secured two awards: the Goal of the Year award and the Footballer of the Year award at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

Many people congratulated him, while others pleaded with him to leave West Ham and move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

