Black Stars talisman Mohammed Kudus dropped a powerful message on his social media pages

This comes after he secured two awards: the Goal of the Year award and the Footballer of the Year award at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards

Many people congratulated him, while others pleaded with him to leave West Ham and move to a club in Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has spoken after bagging two awards at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday night, June 29, 2024, and it saw various athletes being honoured.

Mohammed Kudus at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards. Image Credit: @kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

Kudus spoke after winning big at the Ghana Football Awards

The West Ham United attacking midfielder won the coveted prize of the night as he picked up the Footballer of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

He also doubled his lead for the night by securing the Goal of the Year Award after his stunner against Freiburg in the 2023/2024 Europa League. The goal also won the UEFA Europa League Goal of the 2023/24 Season.

In light of this, Kudus took to his Instagram and X accounts to share memorable pictures from that night and wrote a touching caption.

In the caption, he noted that the marathon continues and that he was honoured and grateful that such a prestigious awards scheme had recognised his hard work.

"THE MARATHON CONTINUES . Highly honoured and Grateful for the recognition. Thanks to everyone for the belief and support! #UnlesstheykillGOD #KudusDream #alhamdulillah," Kudus wrote on social media.

Below is a carousel post with pictures of Kudus and the awards he won at the Ghana Football Awards.

Reactions to Kudus' post after securing two wins at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Many football fans from the Saudi Arabia side pleaded with Kudus in the comment section to join their favourite club. In contrast, some advised him against leaving West Ham United after his first season.

Others could not help but drop sweet messages to Kudus while congratulating him on his major wins at the prestigious awards show.

Below are the comments from football fans on Kudus' X account:

@Fkkl0 said:

Come to Al-Ittihad Saudi Club, please⚫️

@AgyemangNaa said:

Your hard work is paying you. Congrats champion

@KudusGanG said:

The Kudus dream is well on course

@welly27__ said:

Come to @ittihad_en #KudusToIttihad

@hemoo_d1 said:

Come to Al-Ittihad Saudi Club, please⚫️@loaynazer

@itti_golden said:

Come to the Al-Ittihad Club. We have Mecca and Medina, the capital of Islam #KudusToIttihad

@the_marcoli_boy said:

StarboyAdjoa Lee ᴸᴿ⭐

@Syussif_1 said:

Alhamdullilah! Big congratulations for winning this back to back. Am really super proud of you for this remarkable achievement. Kuduuuussss Maestrooooo ❤️✊

@lee_adjoa said:

Congratulations Starboy❤️❤️❤️

Below are photos from the Ghana Football Awards.

Video of Kudus' dribbles in the Premier League excited fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus mesmerised many people with his talent for dribbling.

After emerging as the top dribbler in the 2023/2024 Premier League season, West Ham celebrated him with a video of all his dribbles in various matches.

The video excited many Hammers, as they talked about how happy they were to have him in the club.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh