Lionel Messi suffered a heartbreaking injury after a niggling ankle issue forced him off the Copa America final

The Argentina skipper was overwhelmed with emotion as he left the pitch, with Nico Gonzalez taking his place

But the 37-year-old's mood suddenly turned to joy when Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal for La Albiceleste

Images of Lionel Messi in tears during Argentina's Copa America final against Colombia quickly transformed into scenes of joy when Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal for the reigning world champions.

Martinez clinched the tournament winner in the 112th minute, securing Argentina's 1-0 victory and their second consecutive Copa America title.

Lionel Messi's tears quickly turned to joy when Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal for the reigning world champions. Photos by Carmen Mandato/Buda Mendes.

After a goalless 90 minutes and a gruelling extra-time battle, the Inter Milan star once again demonstrated his prowess, shining throughout the past month.

Injured Messi celebrates Matrinez's winner

This marks back-to-back titles for Argentina, with a World Cup triumph in between, and this summer, it's the Inter Milan striker who deserves the gratitude.

The goal brought a limping Messi off the bench to celebrate near the dugout, where he was embraced by his emotional teammates and technical staff.

Messi breaks down in uncontrollable tears

Earlier in the match, Argentina's legendary World Cup winner Messi was unable to hold back his tears after sustaining a leg injury in the second half, forcing him to be substituted.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute when Messi, sprinting at full speed, abruptly stopped and signalled for medical assistance.

He eventually exited the field after removing his right boot and was later seen crying uncontrollably in the dugout.

When the stadium's giant screen displayed Messi's tearful face, Argentina fans erupted in cheers to support their champion.

Images from TYC Sports later showed how swollen Messi's ankle was as he collapsed on the bench in tears. The severity of his injury remains uncertain.

