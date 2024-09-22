Ghana and Arsenal midfielder chalked an impressive milestone during his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Despite the stalemate at the Etihad Stadium, it marked a watershed moment in the career of the former Atletico Madrid star

He would now turn his attention to helping the Gunners in their next assignment against Bolton in the Carabao Cup

Thomas Partey celebrated a significant milestone during Arsenal's thrilling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a crucial presence in the heart of Arsenal's lineup, even amid summer transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Thomas Partey played an important role as 10-man Arsenal sealed a 2-2 draw at Manchester City. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's performance vs Man City

After a subpar performance against Atalanta in the Champions League earlier in the week, Partey bounced back impressively against City.

His statistics reflect this resurgence: he achieved an 83% passing accuracy, won six ground duels, and made three tackles and three clearances, showcasing his all-around contribution to the game, as noted by Sofascore.

While Partey hoped to secure a victory, a late equaliser from substitute John Stones denied Arsenal the three points they coveted.

Partey reaches centurion milestone

However, the result did not overshadow his achievement of reaching 100 Premier League appearances for the club since his arrival in 2020.

Interestingly, Partey made his debut against the same opponents in October 2020 after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Since then, he has scored six goals and provided three assists in the league.

A standout moment was his stunning strike in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2022, which was runner-up for the club's Goal of the Season award.

How many games has Partey played?

In total, Partey has played 120 matches for Arsenal and marked his 300th career league appearance during the game against Pep Guardiola's men.

He previously featured in 200 games across La Liga and La Liga B with Real Mallorca, Almeria, and Atletico Madrid.

This blend of experience and skill has solidified his status as a key player in Arsenal's quest for success.

Partey rated best holding midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko had heaped praise on Thomas Partey, asserting that the Ghanaian midfielder is the best holding midfielder he has ever played with.

Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City, believes Partey deserves recognition above other notable names in the league despite frequently being overlooked in discussions about top defensive midfielders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh