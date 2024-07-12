West Ham United midfielder has opened up on his favourite moment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The Ghanaian midfielder made his tournament debut at the competition hosted in Ivory Coast early this year

Kudus was Ghana's best player at the tournament despite making only two appearances at AFCON 2023

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed his best moment at his debut Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham United ace after missing the 2021 tournament made the squad for the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast early this year.

Kudus missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde due to an injury but recovered on time for the group headliner against Egypt.

Mohammed Kudus dribbles past an Egyptian player at the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2024. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

On his first appearance at the flagship continental champions, Kudus scored a brace as Ghana were held by the seven-time African champions, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Unfortunately for the Black Stars, their journey at the tournament came to an end after a disastrous collapse against Mozambique in the final Group B game.

Kudus, who was substituted moments before the fall, watched from the bench as Mozambique scored two late goals to hold the four-time African champions.

Kudus' best moment at AFCON

The 23-year-old disclosed that despite it being a poor tournament for Ghana, his brace against Egypt remains the most remarkable moment for him at the competition.

"Two bangers against Egypt," he responded when asked by CAF about the tournament.

The talented midfielder has however sparked reactions of being on the podium for the Best African Player of the Year award with his superlative performances for the Hammers.

However, he will be facing competition from the likes of Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman and Serhou Guirassy.

Kudus scored 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions for West Ham United last season.

Kudus spotted in new hairstyle

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus returned to West Ham with a new look as preparations began ahead of the start of the new season.

The Black Stars ace left Ghana for London this week before travelling with the Hammers to Austria for pre-season.

The former Ajax star met new manager Julen Lopetegui for the first time as he joined the rest of his teammates for early practice.

